Coastal Confusion: Florida Public Beach Access

A storm of confusion is swirling about public beach access.

Here on Amelia Island, two hurricanes during 2016 and 2017 whipped up wind and waves, eroded beachfront, smashed the island’s only publicly-accessible ocean pier (the damaged Fort Clinch pier was removed), and took out much of the downtown Fernandina Harbor Marina.

But now another storm is brewing both locally and elsewhere in Florida about public beach access. It blew up on the radar when State HB 631 passed (to start July 1, 2018).

In the minds of many, a “cone of uncertainty,” has formed around the public use of the “dry sand” portion of the beachfront landward of the mean high water line in areas of privately-owned beach property. The thought that some areas of Florida’s beachfront might possibly become off limits to the public, if private property owners try to exclude the public, has whipped up at least a “Cat 3” backlash on social media

“Dry Sand” Issue

Florida’s state constitution protects public right to access the beach statewide in Florida via public beach access points that include state parks, city and county public beach parks. This public beach access is not in jeopardy. The public can continue to access the beach through public beach access entry points and public beach parks. After entering the beach through these public access areas, people can also walk along the beach, roam or sit anywhere from water’s edge up to the mean high tide line, along the state’s coastline, including in front of private beachfront properties.

So what’s changed recently? A new Florida state law, HB 631, that starts July 1, 2018, will prohibit local governments from implementing “customary use” ordinances.

The Tampa Bay Times published a good explanation of customary use in an article by Craig Pittman (dated April 4, 2018), as follows:

“Beach access ordinances are based on a legal principle called customary use, defined as the traditional use of dry beach sand for public recreation, even on private property. The Florida Supreme Court has ruled that if a private property owner tries to put up a fence or calls police to eject beachgoers who have been using the beach for years, the local government can cite customary use to allow the public to remain — but only if such use has been “ancient, reasonable, without interruption and free from dispute.”

Much of the largest chunks of privately-owned oceanfront property with Homeowner Associations is within the county.

There’s a June 2018 sprint to get a “customary use” ordinance on record before this type of ordinance is prohibited, beginning July 1, 2018. Nassau County is moving forward to implement a new beach ordinance to further establish the history of “customary use” of dry sand areas above the mean high water line during the past, to help ensure and protect continued future public use of “dry sand” beach areas at private properties, for generations to come.

Better Safe Than Sorry

Nassau County is asking for public input, seeking 10,000 affidavits from the public by June 20, 2018 at noon, to help further document and establish historic, customary “dry sand” use. Nassau County has formed a Customary Use of Beach Fact Finding Committee, and stated “based on the passage of State HB 631 (Beach Bill), Nassau County is asking for testimony and documentary evidence as to the customary and historic use of the “dry sand” areas of beaches within unincorporated Nassau County.” Read more info about this further below, with online link to the affidavits you can print and where to submit them.

The City’s Take On The Issue

The city government of Fernandina Beach recently discussed HB 631 at a public meeting on June 5, 2018. Fernandina’s Mayor, Johnny Miller, posted on his Facebook page (June 6, 2018), “There is still a lot of misunderstanding and misinformation regarding SB631 and public access to our beach. Our city attorney went over this again at last night’s meeting and updated the latest actions.” The meeting can be viewed online to hear the city’s attorney discussion, go to the city’s website and look down the list, then CLICK ON ITEM 11, CITY ATTORNEY REPORTS.

Public Backlash

Like all controversial topics being discussed on social media, there appears to be lots of misleading posts and comments about HB 631, and then inaccurate info being spread by “sharing.” The confusion is not just localized, but happening elsewhere around the Sunshine State. Some note that HB 631 was poorly worded and confusing.

Beach Abuse

Not all people show respect for the privilege of public beach access on Amelia Island. Anyone can arrive, park for free at city and county beach access parking lots, and use the beaches. There are some thoughtless people who use the beach and leave their trash in the sand when they depart. Some bring dogs and don’t pick up the crap. Some ignore the dog leash law at city and county beach parks and elsewhere along the beachfront. Rowdiness, trash and drinking alcohol has been in the news in recent months at Peters Point.

Some place sun shelters, beach umbrellas, chairs on the beach and leave them overnight (not following the “carry on, carry off” ordinance requiring all beach gear to be removed from the beaches by 8 pm).

More and more people are on the beaches with growth of county population plus tourism growth. Besides the growth of Nassau County residents, when adding up overnight tourist stays plus day trippers who are within driving range, plus people visiting and staying with friends and family here, an estimated million people visit Amelia Island annually.

Sometimes people camp overnight, pitching tents in the environmentally sensitive sea oats. Pictured is such a tent seen last month at American Beach/Burney Park. This particular camper was approached by a county Sheriff, told she could be fined $10,000. She said she did not know, there were no signs. While normally there’s a big sign, she was right about the lack of signage on this day. The large wooden frame that normally holds the beach ordinance sign was empty, (the sign has been missing for awhile).

Trashing The Beach

Along with growth is more garbage and problems at the beachfront, stressing both the natural resource — the beach — plus manpower such as law enforcement, heightening the need for additional beach patrols, and ocean rescue lifeguards and personnel. There’s been more noticeable police presence in recent months at the beachfront.

During the last month, a bunch of new, bright blue garbage cans have been installed in the dry sand above the mean high tide line along the beachfront. There’s six new trash cans along American Beach plus at least that many more additional garbage cans in the vicinity of Peter’s Point. It appears the county was trying to help fix the trash issue. However, when looking along the beachscape, now it’s marred by ugly garbage cans.

How Residents & Tourists Can Help

Leave only your footprints on the beach. Pick up your trash and dog waste, keep dogs leashed, and follow the “carry on, carry off” beach gear ordinance. If you have used the “dry sand” area of the beach in areas of private property in the past, you can inform Nassau County, by submitting a NOTARIZED affidavit. You can also provide photographs showing historic use. Get the blank affidavit online by clicking here, and submit one whether you live here or not. To repeat, the deadline to submit affidavits is June 20, 2018 at noon. Besides local residents, visitors who have frequented Amelia Island’s beaches in the past, can also help. Submit a notarized affidavit (or an affidavit plus photos). You can submit notarized affidavit and photos online via eMail to: contact@nassaucountyfl.com. Via snail mail post office, send to: Nassau County Manager’s Office, 96135 Nassau Place, Yulee, FL 32097. Or bring an affidavit in person to be notarized for free by visiting local government offices:

— County Manager’s Office located at 96135 Nassau Place, Yulee.

— Fernandina Beach City Clerk’s Office at 204 Ash Street, 2nd Floor in downtown Fernandina.

If you have any questions or need more info concerning the affidavits, call Susan Gilbert at (904) 530-6100.

Fixed Supply & Growing Demand

Besides local growth, statewide, Florida’s population is now estimated at over 21 million people (the third most populous US state). Plus record numbers of tourists are visiting the Sunshine State — 88.2 million last year. This seems to set the stage for potential growth of disputes when private property rights clash with use by “the people,” around Florida’s coastline.

What area of the county’s beachfront may be more “susceptible to being roped off?” According to a statement made by county attorney, Michael Mullin, during a county board meeting on May 2, 2018 about State HB 631, he mentioned an area at American Beach “north of about Lewis Street.” This County board meeting and others are also available online to watch by visiting the website of Nassau County, Florida.

Note that in at least one area at this writing, within the county portion of Amelia Island’s beachfront along private property, at the Carlton Dunes, a few signs (pictured above) can be seen along the eroded dune line fronting seven condo buildings. This private beachfront property is next door to Peters Point, on the south side of the public park.