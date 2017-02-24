Amelia Island Road Trip

The Beach Within Reach
AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. — Ready for some island time? An island escape where there’s no ferry required! Thousands cross the Florida-Georgia border daily on I-95, unaware that a beautiful barrier island is just 20 minutes off the interstate. With historic city of Fernandina Beach, Amelia is at the tail end of a sea island chain that hugs the mainland coast from South Carolina to here in northeast Florida.
Forgo The Expense of Flying
The beach is within reach, an easy road trip for many around the USA’s southeast. Take a relaxing island vacation and forgo the expense of flying. Amelia Island is an easy road trip from much of the rest of Florida as well as Georgia, Alabama, and South Carolina.
Worth The Drive
Amelia Island is well worth a drive for its 13 miles of Atlantic coast beaches and its historic riverfront city featuring Victorian-era architecture and quaint main street called “Centre.” Step back in time to yesteryear Florida and enjoy a slower pace. Explore over 400 homes and buildings on the National Register of Historic Places.
Downtown Fernandina Dining, Shops, Tours
Fernandina’s charming Centre Street and surrounding blocks are a must see when on Amelia Island with fine dining restaurants, pubs, boutiques, art galleries, and antiques, anchored by the Fernandina Harbor Marina. Popular downtown are Fernandina Fantastic Fudge, the Palace Saloon (Florida’s oldest continually operating bar), historic tours led by Amelia Island Museum docents, horsedrawn carriage tours, trolley tours, and boat tours aboard Amelia River Cruises.
Libations, Shrimp, Beach & Bike
The daily rhythm of Amelia is a beachy, laid back pace — “island time.” Visitors feel stress slip away by the seaside. There’s time spent at the beach, time spent lounging around the pool, browsing shops or enjoying a low tide bike ride.When on vacation, people tend to indulge themselves. Some with food and drink — sipping vacation libations and straying from diets — and others with shopping excursions at eclectic island boutiques.
Eat Wild-Caught Shrimp
Amelia Island has a nice variety of restaurants along with a very special treat — the opportunity to eat wild-caught shrimp from area waters in Fernandina Beach, “the birthplace of the modern shrimping industry in America.”
Southern hospitality abounds and southern fare can be found on menus, such as fried chicken and waffles, tasty barbecue, grits, fried green tomatoes and, of course, sweet tea. Even alligator can be found around town at a couple of restaurants (as well as seen in Egans Greenway).
Fort Clinch State ParkAnother must see is Fort Clinch State Park, with its natural maritime forest and Civil-war era fortress that can be toured daily. However, besides the historic aspect of visiting, this Florida state park also offers beautiful Atlantic Ocean beaches, picnic area, biking and hiking trails, a half-mile-long fishing pier, plus excellent campgrounds.
Amelia Island Hotels
Amelia Island offers a diverse range of lodging (see hotels and photos here), from historic homes turned into bed and breakfast inns, oceanfront condo rentals, beach cottage rentals, and hotel franchises (Residence Inn, Hampton Inn, Comfort Suites). Plus two luxury golf, spa, and tennis resorts located oceanfront, The Amelia Island Ritz-Carlton and Omni Amelia Island Plantation.
Favorite Escape of Atlanta
Amelia Island is to Atlantans what Martha’s Vineyard is to Bostonians and Fire Island is to Manhattanites — an escape from the big city where the beach is a central lure, sea breezes seduce, and one’s pace slows down to island time. But while these islands up North in Massachusetts and New York require a ferry, not so for those venturing to Amelia Island, a favorite seashore getaway of the South.
So set your GPS for the most northeastern spot in Florida at the Georgia border, literally the “coolest” place in the Sunshine State, Amelia Island. Explore the less commercialized, small-town Florida in Fernandina Beach, reminiscent of simpler days past.