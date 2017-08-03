The 2018 Cumberland Island Quarter

“America The Beautiful” Coins
The United States Mint has revealed designs for the 2018 “America The Beautiful Quarters” collection. One of the five 2018 quarters to be issued features a legendary island here at the Florida-Georgia border.
America has ten National Seashores “from sea to shining sea.” One of the most enchanting islands of the Eastern Seaboard is Cumberland Island, GA.
“Tails” Side of Coin
According to the U.S. Mint, “The design representing Cumberland Island National Seashore depicts a snowy egret perched on a branch on the edge of a salt marsh, ready for flight. Inscriptions are “CUMBERLAND ISLAND,” “GEORGIA,” “2018” and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.” (Designed by AIP Designer Donna Weaver and sculpted by Mint Sculptor-Engraver Don Everhart.)
“Heads” Side of Coin
The “heads” side of the 2018 quarters will continue to feature the 1932 portrait of George Washington by sculptor John Flanagan, according to the U.S. Mint. Required inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “QUARTER DOLLAR.”
The U.S. Mint tweeted about the unveiling of the 2018 “America the Beautiful Quarters,” see below.
The America the Beautiful Quarters® Program designs for 2018 have been unveiled! https://t.co/KxEKDhjsSe .@ANACoins #AtB2018Qtrs #Booth478 pic.twitter.com/KNONYg4ZT4
— United States Mint (@usmint) August 1, 2017
The Quarters Program
This coin program was authorized by Public Law 110-456, the America’s Beautiful National Parks Quarter Dollar Coin Act of 2008.
In accordance with the Act, the Mint is issuing the new quarters at the rate of five per year in the order in which each honored site was first established. The 2008 Act directs the U.S. Mint to design, mint, and issue quarter-dollar coins emblematic of a national park or other national site in each state, the District of Columbia, and the five U.S. territories. The final coin will be released in 2021.
Coastal Companions: Cumberland & AmeliaAmelia and Cumberland are part of the same sea island chain. Both border the Cumberland Sound (water is the dividing line between Florida and Georgia here at the coast). While these snug islands share some similarities — maritime forest, salt marsh, Atlantic seashore, native flora and fauna — a huge difference separating them today is development.
Much of Cumberland Island remains in near natural state, becoming part of America’s National Park System in 1972. The largest, most natural area remaining on Amelia is within the boundaries of Fort Clinch State Park, about 1,400 acres on the north end of the island. Nature lovers and history buffs should make time for both places when visiting this area at the Florida-Georgia border.