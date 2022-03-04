Highlights of “The Amelia” Concours 2022 — Classic Beauties To Pitiful Lemons, Auto Auctions & More

27th Anniversary of World-Renowned Motoring Show

Hagerty presents its first-ever Concours extravaganza on this northeast Florida barrier island as new owner of the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance, officially rebranded “The Amelia.”

March 3 – 6, 2022 Motoring Events

In its 27th year, this fun-filled four day celebration on Amelia Island presents a dazzling array of vehicles. It’s an experience that brings car binging bliss to thousands of enthusiasts and historically does not disappoint. Displays and activities are presented at various venues around the island.

Downtown Fernandina Concours Display — Fri., March 4, 2022

Concours d’Elegance Collector Cars On Display, Downtown Fernandina

One of the favorite activities of locals is happening on Friday, March 4, 2022. It’s the day to head downtown Fernandina Beach to browse the Concours car display along Centre Street. This event is a stop along the Eight Flags Road Tour, providing the community with a sneak peek of some of the Concours-registered cars. Part of Centre Street is closed to regular vehicular traffic for a few hours allowing the Concours cars to park and pedestrians to freely wander around the street admiring these rare collector automobiles (free admission).







Porsche Werks Reunion — Fri., March 4, 2022

Also scheduled for Friday, March 4th, 2022, 700-plus Porsches are expected to be displayed at the Amelia River Golf Club, from rare to current models and everything in between. The 2022 Werks Reunion will have vehicle presentations, special guests, and vendors. Attendees pay $40 to park (no other ticket required — cash at the gate). The lot opens at 7 a.m. (Breakfast and coffee are available in the morning, food trucks during lunch, and bar serving wine and beer available for purchase.) The awards ceremony is 2-3 p.m.

“Cars & Community” Amelia Island — Sat., March 5, 2022

“Cars & Community,” presented by Griot’s Garage is four events all being held at the Golf Club of Amelia next to the Ritz-Carlton on Saturday (8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.). The Concours d’Lemons will join “Cars & Caffeine” at the Golf Club of Amelia on Saturday. (The “caffeine” event was formerly called “Cars & Coffee at the Concours.”)

More than 300 vehicles will be displayed at “Cars & Caffeine” on the same show field as Sunday’s award-winning Concours d’Elegance. Another display at “Cars & Community” is RADwood, plus a new “Kids Zone” will debut. RADwood will have a curated display of 75 of the most iconic, unique, and RADical rides of the ’80s and ’90s, motorcycles, too.

Last year in 2021, the “Lemons” event was held at Fernandina’s Main Beach Park (see photos below). The not-so-serious, lowbrow Concours d’Lemons pokes fun at automotive mistakes of the past.







(Photos archives — last year’s 2021 Concours d’Lemons at Fernandina’s Main Beach, including 1982 DeLorean DMC-12 “time machine” replica).

New Kid’s Zone At “Cars & Community” Event

In addition to the special automotive displays described above, new to Saturday’s “Cars & Community” event is the first-ever “Kids Zone.” This inaugural year will feature an automotive-themed area designed for children and will include slot car racing and racing simulators.

“Cars & Community” March 5, 2022 Ticket Prices

For the budget-conscious, the $20 ticket per adult may fit wallets better compared to Sunday’s centerpiece show. A portion of every Cars & Community ticket sold will support charitable partners. Children aged 12 and under get FREE ENTRY to “Cars & Community.” Other discounts apply, see below:

Adults (ages 23+): $20

Military and First Responders: $10, with verification at check-in

Younger Enthusiasts (ages 13-22): $10

Children 12 and under are FREE

Long-Standing Local Charitable Partners

In 2022, The Amelia is pleased to continue its charitable work with partners. Hagerty announced a renewed focus on philanthropic efforts. “Our goal with The Amelia is to take everything about this first-class event and make it even bigger and better, and that includes the scope of its charitable work,” said McKeel Hagerty, chairman of The Amelia. “We are proud to continue working with our long-standing local partners — Spina Bifida of Jacksonville, Community Hospice & Palliative Care in North Florida, and Shop with Cops in Nassau County and Fernandina Beach — and excited to expand the event’s outreach even further.”

“The Amelia” Centerpiece Show, Sunday, March 6, 2022

Racing legend, Chip Ganassi, is the honoree at the 27th Concours. According to Hagerty, this year’s show will have “enhanced hospitality options, including a beer garden.” On display at the 2022 show field will be 225-plus Concours vehicles (hours 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.). Note the new “Kids Zone” will also be open during Sunday’s show, kids 12 and under free.

“The Amelia” Special Classes, Sunday, March 6, 2022

“Special concours classes at the 2022 event will include anniversary celebrations of the 24 Hours of Daytona (60th) and the 12 Hours of Sebring (70th), as well as the 75th anniversary of Ferrari, 100th anniversary of Lincoln, and the 90th anniversary of the 1932 Ford. Additional concours features will include the interesting vehicles of the Davis Motorcar Company, Indy roadsters, aluminum Porsche race cars, Waterhouse Coachwork, and more.” SOURCE: Hagerty, Inc.

Amelia Concours Ticket Prices

Admission to “The Amelia” Sunday show on March 6, 2022 is $150 per adult if purchased before March 1, 2022 (or $120 for Hagerty Drivers Club members). Note that Sunday’s Amelia Concours d’Elegance ticket also includes complimentary admission to Saturday’s “Cars & Community Day. Adult ticket price increases to $175 on March 1st. Buy tickets online for all events at “The Amelia” Concours d’Elegance website.

Amelia Island Auto Auctions

The collector auto auctions also entertain and thrill when incredibly valuable vehicles are offered for sale in the days leading up to Sunday’s centerpiece show. The sales are held by world-renowned auction companies. RM Sotheby’s holds their auction at the Ritz-Carlton. Gooding & Company presents their sale at Omni Amelia Island, and Bonhams is held at the Fernandina Beach Municipal Golf Course.

Will Amelia Island Auction Sales Surpass $149 Million?

The Amelia Island 2022 auction forecast is “hot” since there’s unprecedented demand for collector cars and limited supply at in-person auctions, according to Hagerty’s “Auction Report.” The report also indicates the potential for Amelia Island’s 2022 auction sales to hit a new record high of over $149 million.

Will French Stunner Fetch 8-Figures? ($10 Million-Plus)

The highest valued automobile being offered for sale at auction in 2022 on Amelia Island, FL is being presented by Gooding & Company. A stunning French car, the Figoni et Falaschi-bodied 1937 Talbot-Lago T150-C-SS Teardrop Coupe (watch video below), is anticipated to fetch $10 million-plus on March 4, 2022 at Omni Amelia Island Racquet Park.

This rare Talbot-Lago coming ashore to Amelia Island is Lot 54 in the auction catalogue. The preview of Gooding’s auction vehicles is Thurs., March 3rd (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) $30 admission. The auction begins at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 4th and can be watched live online at their website.

Where To Park When Attending Concours Events?

The Concours in some past years had attendance in vicinity of 25,000. That’s a lot of people needing parking spaces. Parking is pricier for the walkable lots nearest to the show field vs. those further away with shuttle bus service. Some do snag free parking spots along sides of roads but this is quite limited with many areas roped off. Learn more about visitor parking — final details and parking map is expected to be published on February 28th at “The Amelia” website.

Hagerty’s Acquisition of Amelia Island’s Concours Event

For those who’ve not followed related news since Amelia Island’s preeminent car show was held last year in 2021, Hagerty acquired the Amelia Island Concours D’Elegance, the news announced a month after the completion of last year’s show. Hagerty had been a longtime sponsor and partner of this Amelia Island motoring event. The company has “decades of expertise hosting car-centric events and a dedication to fueling car culture,” and indicated they’re “proud to continue the legacy of The Amelia.”

Local Economic Impact of “The Amelia”

The Amelia Concours d’Elegance and associated activities creates the biggest return of any event held each year on this northeast Florida barrier island. The economic impact of the “The Amelia” locally for the last two years has been estimated as follows: $26.4 million for the May 2021 event (even with less attendance by international visitors due to pandemic travel restrictions). The year before in March 2020, the event brought in an estimated $30 million (according to studies by Research Data Services).

More About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty Inc. is an automotive enthusiast brand offering integrated membership products and programs as well as a specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market. Based in Traverse City, Michigan, Hagerty’s purpose is to save driving and preserve car culture for future generations and its mission is to build a global business to fund that purpose. To learn more, visit the Hagerty website.

