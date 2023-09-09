“Peg Leg Pete Pirate Pub Crawl” In Downtown Fernandina Beach

The Fernandina Pirates Club has announced its third annual pub crawl featuring seven pubs/venues in Fernandina’s downtown historic district.

The “Peg Leg Pete Pirate Pub Crawl,” is a fundraising event (this year’s beneficiaries listed further below). The pub crawl is scheduled for Saturday, September 9, 2023 from 6 to 9 p.m. (rain or shine).

Fernandina — Home Of The Pirates

Get into the spirit by dressing up like a pirate (this is optional), and make the rounds at Fernandina’s seven popular libation purveyors (list of venues below).

Local goodwill ambassadors, The Fernandina Pirates Club is a volunteer-based, non-profit organization. Earlier this year, the Pirates received a proclamation from the city of Fernandina Beach for their dedicated service to the community over the past 50 years, since 1973. (Below, watch Fernandina Beach Mayor, Bradley Bean, with The Fernandina Beach Pirates Club at city commission meeting).

The pub crawl event is named after Captain Peg Leg Pete, a proud symbol of Fernandina’s pirate spirit. The pirate statue (pictured below), has been a fixture at the Fernandina riverfront since 1978.

Pirate Peg Leg Pete, downtown Fernandina. (Photo by AmeliaIslandLiving.com)

For new transplants to the community, or first-time visitors to Amelia Island unfamiliar with Pete, this popular pirate is a favorite focus of photo-ops. He can’t be missed, located by the railroad tracks at the Victorian-era Old Train Depot (corner of Front and Centre Street).

Pirate Pub Crawl — Participating Downtown Venues:

Naturally, Florida’s “oldest continually operated drinking establishment,” the famous Palace Saloon (circa 1903), is on the pub crawl. (Check-in on September 9, 2023 at the Palace Saloon’s rear outdoor courtyard to pick up ticket booklet between 5 to 7 p.m.) Purchase tickets in advance online at Eventbrite.com (more ticket info is further below).

Palace Saloon doors, Florida’s Oldest Bar in Fernandina Beach.

The first drink is included at the seven downtown Fernandina venues listed below, with purchase of ticket booklet:

The Palace Saloon (pick up tickets here)

Green Turtle

The Alley

Crab Trap

Gregor MacGregors Mini Golf

Duck Pinz

Hofbrau Amelia

Pub Crawl Tickets

The cost per adult (21 and over), for a pub crawl ticket booklet is $30 until Sept. 6, 2023. Then, cost rises to $35 until day of event ($40 at the door, if any tickets remain available). Ticket holders will also be entered into a raffle for chance to win a prize. (Some local businesses have contributed by donating the prizes.) Additional raffle tickets will be available for purchase.

Tickets are available for online purchase at Eventbrite.com. For more info or questions about the Pub Crawl, inquire to [email protected], see also the Fernandina Pirates Club website.

Pub Crawl Proceeds — Beneficiaries

The Fernandina Pirates Club has selected three beneficiaries of this year’s pub crawl fundraiser, drumroll, please. . .

— The Fernandina Beach High School Band Program. Who, besides the Pirates Club, regularly entertain and fill community events with Pirate spirit? The Fernandina Beach High School’s Mighty Marching Pirates Band. Together with the Fernandina Pirates Club, they entertain at football games plus participate in various annual Fernandina parades, and more. Also note, besides the Mighty Marching Pirates Band, Fernandina High School’s band program also includes the Symphonic Band and the Sailors of Swing Jazz Ensemble.

— On a serious note, another recipient of Pub Crawl fundraising proceeds will be Micah’s Place, Nassau County, Florida’s certified domestic violence center . The organization provides a range of services (free to victims), to help support survivors of domestic violence, including outreach, shelter, education and advocacy. Learn more at Micahsplace.org website.

— Peg Leg Pete Restoration Project — This year in 2023, Peg Leg Pete is 45 years old. Positioned near Fernandina’s riverfront across from the city’s marina, the statue was originally carved in 1978 from a large piece of live oak (by wood carver, the late Wayne Ervin). The statue has required some TLC over the years — various rehab projects — so he doesn’t rot away.