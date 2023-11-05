Amelia Island Chamber Music Festival 2023-2024 Season

Exciting Lineup of Chamber Music Concerts For 23rd Season

The Amelia Island Chamber Music Festival (AICMF) is thrilled to unveil its captivating roster of concerts for the 2023-2024 season. From the mesmerizing artistry of renowned performers to unique thematic programs, the festival promises a diverse range of musical experiences that will captivate audiences of all ages. This season will be filled with the world’s greatest music, internationally known musicians, and more fun than ever.

November 2023 Concert Highlights

Highlights include two concerts to start this 23rd season happening in November 2023:

November 5, 2023 — 5 p.m. at Amelia Island Plantation Chapel. “Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason , the hottest classical musician onstage today, makes his Festival debut. He became a household name in 2018 after performing at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Windsor Castle, his performance having been greeted with universal excitement after being watched by nearly two billion people globally.”

November 30, 2023 (7 PM) at Fernandina's First Baptist Church. "Big Band Holidays – Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis featuring Ashley Pezzotti, vocalist."

In 2024, the Amelia Island Chamber Music Festival is pleased to bring artists such as:

The Dover Quartet

Juilliard String Quartet

Njioma Grevious

Zuill Bailey

The Ariel Quartet!

For more ticket information and full details about these extraordinary concerts, visit the Amelia Island Chamber Music Festival website. Do not miss this chance to experience the magic of music with AICMF this season!

