Downtown Fernandina’s “Dickens On Centre” Christmas Street Festival

Signature Event is the Largest Christmas Market in Northeast Florida

Under a tree canopy of twinkling lights on Amelia Island, the annual Dickens on Centre festival (Dec. 7-10, 2023) will once again transform historic downtown Fernandina Beach into the largest Christmas market in northeast Florida. It’s free admission to wander about and enjoy the festive ambiance. The Victorian-themed holiday experience features stages adorned with entertainers, vendor booths decked with holiday gifts, music filling the air, and Fernandina’s downtown shops bustling day and night with good cheer.

Dickens On Centre Christmas Festival Hours

Thurs., Dec. 7th, 2023 (5 – 7 pm)

Fri., Dec. 8th, 2023 (5 – 9 pm)

Sat., Dec.9th, 2023 (10 am – 9 pm)

Sun., Dec. 10th, 2023 (10 am – 5pm)

Things To Do — Top Activities During Dickens On Centre Holiday Festival In Downtown Fernandina Beach:

Dickens Illuminated Procession (Dec. 7, 2023 – 5 p.m.): The event’s kick-off parade begins at the Fernandina Harbor Marina on Front Street. Participation in the procession is free and food will be available for purchase from local food trucks. Participants are encouraged to bring battery-operated, illuminated lanterns or something that shines, glows or twinkles to carry along the way.

The event’s kick-off parade begins at the on Front Street. Participation in the procession is free and food will be available for purchase from local food trucks. Participants are encouraged to bring battery-operated, illuminated lanterns or something that shines, glows or twinkles to carry along the way. Portraits with St. Nick (Dec. 8-10, 2023): St. Nick is setting up his workshop in Tiny Tim’s Kid Zone . Capture the moment with a treasured keepsake photo from Boston Photography. Various time slots are available.

St. Nick is setting up his workshop in . Capture the moment with a treasured keepsake photo from Boston Photography. Various time slots are available. Parade of Paws (Dec. 9th, 11:30 a.m.): Featuring all the best-dressed local dogs and pets, this year’s parade will start at 4th & Centre Streets and end at the Wharf Main Stage. Prizes will be awarded for Best Victorian, Most Original, Looks Most Like Owner, and top 3 overall, provided by Redbones Dog Bakery.

Featuring all the best-dressed local dogs and pets, this year’s parade will start at 4th & Centre Streets and end at the Wharf Main Stage. Prizes will be awarded for Best Victorian, Most Original, Looks Most Like Owner, and top 3 overall, provided by Redbones Dog Bakery. Entertainment (Dec. 8-10, 2023): From theatrical performances and costumed characters to musical acts and visits from Jolly Old St. Nick, the entertainment lineup offers something for everyone.

From theatrical performances and costumed characters to musical acts and visits from Jolly Old St. Nick, the entertainment lineup offers something for everyone. Lighted Drone Show (Dec. 7 – 9, 2023) — The downtown crowd will turn eyes to the skies over the Fernandina Harbor on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings for a lighted 3D drone show.

— The downtown crowd will turn eyes to the skies over the Fernandina Harbor on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings for a lighted 3D drone show. Oliver’s Eats (Dec. 8-10, 2023): Located at the end of Oliver’s Alley, an assortment of food trucks and local vendors will be offering an array of yummy eats throughout the festival.

Located at the end of Oliver’s Alley, an assortment of food trucks and local vendors will be offering an array of yummy eats throughout the festival. Fezziwig’s Courtyard (Dec. 8-10, 2023): Fezziwig’s Courtyard is a delightful and nostalgic experience that transports visitors to a bygone era of joy, generosity, and holiday cheer, much like the spirit of Mr. Fezziwig in Charles Dickens’ timeless tale. Enjoy the main stage entertainment while sipping holiday beverages served by Marlin & Barrel, Fernandina’s local distillery.

Dickens Dining & Drinks Mobile Trail

Note that during the first ten days of December 2023 (1st through 10th), some of Amelia Island’s most popular drinking and dining hot spots will take part in the “Dickens Dining & Drinks” mobile trail. Participating establishments will offer “holiday-inspired specials guaranteed to impress your tastebuds.”

*All activities are subject to change. Advanced notice will be given when possible. Note — Dickens After Dark Victorian costume party and the snow globe experience are SOLD OUT as of Nov. 6, 2023.

For further info about scheduled events as well as special offers and packages from Amelia Island’s collection of award-winning hotels, beds and breakfasts, and resorts, visit Dickens On Centre.