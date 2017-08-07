Yulee’s Growth, Emergence of Wildlight

Nassau County’s Wildlight Community
With the start of the school year 2017-2018, Nassau County School District’s newest elementary school, Wildlight, opens its doors for their inaugural year.
Fernandina schools are the “Pirates,” and Yulee is known as the home of the “Hornets.” But the kids attending school at 550 Curiosity Avenue will be the Wildlight “TrailBlazers.”
The elementary school is an integral part of the new Wildlight community being developed by Raydient Places & Properties, a real estate services subsidiary of Rayonier. The first model homes to be built are expected to break ground soon.
Huge Community To Emerge
Wildlight is not just a new home “development.” Covering 2,900 acres, Wildlight is “approved for 7 million square feet of office, commercial, medical, industrial and residential uses…and is expected to include 3,200 residential units,” according to a news release. Besides single-family homes, apartment living will also be an option. Consider 2017 as the birth of what will become a sizable town of its own in the future. Wildlight will likely take decades to approach complete build out.
Where is Wildlight?
For newcomers to Nassau County, FL the entrance into Wildlight is located east of I-95 exit 373 (west of US 17), along State Road 200/A1A (across from William Burgess Blvd., the access road to Florida State College Nassau branch).
Florida Lowcountry Style Homes
“We are thrilled to partner with D.S. Ware to build some of Wildlight’s first residential homes that embody our community’s distinct, Florida Lowcountry style,” said Charles Adams, Vice President of Community Development for Wildlight.
Rayonier’s New Headquarters
Within Wildlight, Rayonier Inc.’s new corporate headquarters has also been under construction this year, a 55,000 square foot building. Rayonier (stock symbol RYN on the NYSE), is “one of the largest private landowners in the USA.” …[They] “own, lease or manage approximately 2.7 million acres of highly-productive timberlands in the U.S. and New Zealand to supply timber to a wide variety of markets including pulp, paper, lumber, renewable energy production and other wood products,” according to the company’s website.
For those unfamiliar with this area, Rayonier has a long local history. A plant, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (stock symbol RYAM), is located in Fernandina Beach. It was established on the riverfront long ago in 1937. This plant “produces 155,000 metric tons of softwood cellulose specialties per year,” according to its website.
Wildlight Phase I
A July 2017 news release by northeast Florida home builder, D.S. Ware, announced their presence in the Wildlight community.
The new community’s Phase I is “designed for about 1,000 homes across about 260 acres plus nearly 350 acres of permanently preserved open space.”
Besides the new school, residential homes/neighborhoods, and Rayonier’s headquarters, Phase I will also include the Village Center, with retail stores, restaurants, recreational parks, biking and walking trails. The Wildlight community will also have a “high-speed fiber network designed to deliver one-gigabit-per second services. “
Nassau’s Population Growth
Nassau County, Florida’s population is on track to have doubled in a 30-year period through 2020. This is based on a population of 43,941 (as of the 1990 U.S. Census), to the 2020 population projection (a range of 84,500 (medium) to 89,600 (high), according to the Bureau of Economics & Business Research Population Studies (published Jan. 2016). Note that Nassau County’s most recent U.S. Census population estimate (for the year 2016) is 80,622.
Resident Commuters
A large percentage of Nassau County, Florida’s working residents commute to employment located outside of Nassau. As part of the greater Jacksonville, Florida Metropolitan Statistical Area, Yulee is a growing “bedroom community” of Jacksonville’s job market.
Allure of the Beach
The motivation to move varies, but many people relocate to Florida for the beaches. Getting to the seashore in a half hour or less is a perk of local living. And when choosing between living in Jacksonville vs. here in Nassau County, some prefer this less populated area of northeast Florida. The US Census population estimate for Duval County (2016) was 926,255, or 1,215 people per square mile. By comparison, Nassau County has 124 people per square mile (2016 Census). Nassau’s public schools also rate in the top tier of Florida’s 67 districts statewide.
On or Off?
One of the first relocation decisions newcomers make when moving to this area is whether to live ON Amelia Island, or OFF the island. Besides affordability (with prices for Amelia Island homes typically higher than a similar home on the mainland), how long it takes to commute to jobs is another consideration for those not yet retired.
With the growing traffic of State Road 200/A1A (more about this further below), those commuting to employment outside of Nassau County may lean toward living in neighborhoods closer to the Interstate. Wildlight’s close proximity to I-95 presents a new, sizable option. And for those who travel on business, easy access to the Jacksonville International Airport located within about 20 minutes, is another convenience.
“Value of Visitors” to Amelia Island
Amelia Island tourism is a major force fueling the Nassau County economy, but it also brings more crowds and traffic. The numbers of visitors to Amelia Island continues to grow, breaking records for several consecutive years. Research in recent years estimates the local impact of Amelia Island tourism to be 36% to 38% of Nassau County’s sales tax revenue. The latest full year figures for overnight visitors to Amelia Island (year 2016) was reportedly 639,000, according to data published by the Amelia Island Tourist Development Council. However, factoring in daytrippers and visitors staying with friends and family, tourism research estimates annual visitors at well over a million.
State Road 200/A1A
Even though Nassau County is one of Florida’s more rural areas, the increases in traffic along the main A1A corridor between I-95 and Amelia Island’s Shave Bridge has not gone unnoticed.
Looking back twenty five years, from the I-95 exit heading east on A1A, one could say “the coast was clear.” In those days, one could get off I-95 and cruise along A1A and easily arrive on the island in 15 minutes or less.
It’s a different experience now along this east/west route. Many new home developments and commercial retail projects have sprouted. Increases in population plus tourism growth has resulted in many more people on the roadways. While some tourist destinations receive a large percentage of visitors who arrive by plane, according to local tourism research, around 74% of visitors drive to Amelia Island.
Yulee Shopping
Also drawing traffic to the Yulee area is Nassau County’s largest shopping concentration where A1A intersects the Amelia Concourse and Chester Road. This is where big box retailers have located (including Target, Home Depot, Kohl’s, T.J. Maxx, Ross Dress For Less, and Jo-Ann Fabrics). Plus many other retailers like Ulta Beauty and franchise restaurants such as Panera Bread, Starbucks, Dunkin’ Donuts and Chili’s. This shopping district is also the location of the AMC Yulee 10-screen movie theatre and the second Publix location in Nassau County.
Road Construction Underway
An multi-year construction project along A1A/State Road 200 to widen the roadway has been underway for awhile. The work being done is to expand the pre-existing four lanes to six instead, needed to accommodate area growth.
New FDOT Diverging Diamond
More road construction is coming. A “Diverging Diamond Interchange” is to be built at the Amelia Island/Yulee I-95 Exit 373. The Florida Department of Transportation’s “Diverging Diamond Interchange” construction project is scheduled to start this year and take a few years to be completed (2017-2020).
Watch the FDOT video below. See what the futures holds for this area of Nassau County, FL and Interstate 95. This “Diverging Diamond Interchange” is said to be the first of its kind for the northeast Florida region.