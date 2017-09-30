HGTV’s “Island Life” Show Airing Amelia Island Episodes

House Hunting
The popular HGTV network is airing two Amelia Island episodes of “Island Life.” HGTV crews have been busy this year filming around Amelia Island. Besides touring homes, HGTV has also captured many other local scenes including the beaches and places downtown in Fernandina’s historic district.If you want to watch couples house hunting on this barrier island and see which homes they decided to buy, tune in this October. Here are the broadcast dates, times and home buying scenarios:
According to HGTV, Episode 11 (Season 9) of “Island Life,” the show is about “an Atlanta couple working in hotel sales who discovered Amelia Island while on vacation and decided it was the perfect place to get married. Tired of the busy city life, they are ready to make the island home, but while he would love to fix up an old house, she prefers a hassle-free new construction home.” Watch it live or set your DVR to record. Air dates and times (Eastern) are: October 1, 2017 at 9:30 pm, Oct. 2 at 12:30 am, Oct. 8 at 9 pm and Oct. 9 at 12 am.
“Horsing Around”
Later in October, another “Island Life” show is titled “Horsing Around On Amelia Island” (Episode 12, Season 9). This time HGTV describes “A couple living and working in South Florida dreams of returning to Amelia Island for its small-town feel and Southern charm….looking for a large house with a pool that would be perfect for hosting their extended family.” This episode will air October 22, 2017 at 9 pm Eastern time and October 23, 2017 at 12 am.
About “Island Life”
HGTV’s “Island Life” aims to show their audience that it’s possible to turn fantasy into reality and live on an island. HGTV features properties “that fit into any budget, from ultra-affordable to totally outrageous. We follow everyday families in search of their own slice of paradise,” according to HGTV “Island Life,” see more at the HGTV website.