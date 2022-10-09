Like American Muscle? Browse Fernandina’s 8 Flags Car Show Downtown

FREE, FUN EVENT — All are welcomed to attend Amelia Cruizers’ 26th Annual 8 Flags Car Show on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Amelia Cruizers' 8 Flags Car Show, Downtown Fernandina Beach, FL.
Amelia Cruizers' 8 Flags Car Show, Downtown Fernandina (File photo)

Autumn on Amelia Island features a classic car show held annually in Fernandina’s downtown historic district. It’s been a tradition for more than a quarter of a century and grown into one of the most popular fall events held on Amelia Island.

26th Annual 8 Flags Car Show — October 15, 2022

Be sure to wander around Fernandina’s Centre Street on Saturday, October 15, 2022 to enjoy the 26th Annual 8 Flags Car Show, presented by the Amelia Cruizers Car Club and First Federal Bank. All are welcomed to attend this special, free event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The car show will be held rain or shine.

For some, it is a nostalgic trip down memory lane. During the event music of past eras is also broadcast, adding to the fun vibe downtown. The car show has grown over the years to a 300 vehicle limit, with plenty of American muscle cars on display. “Judging takes place in several categories, including getting the spectators involved in selecting the People’s Choice Award,” according to Amelia Cruizers.

Eight Blocks Of Colorful Vintage Vehicles

This excellent display of beautiful cars and trucks features a large variety of vintage vehicles parked along Fernandina’s Centre Street corridor plus some side feeder streets for eight blocks. Admission to the 8 Flags Car Show is free for spectators. (Only participants who enter a vehicle in the show pay a fee, the funds benefit local charities.)

8 Flags Car Show Photo Gallery

Browse the 8 Flags Car Show photo gallery below, scenes of past events from Amelia Island Living’s image archives.

8 Flags Car Show, Fernandina. Amelia Cruizers. Photo by Amelia Island Living magazine.
Fernandina's Centre Street -- 8 Flags Car Show, October free event. Photo Amelia Island Living magazine.
Amelia Cruizers 8 Flags Car Show, Centre Street, Fernandina Beach, Florida is happening October 16, 2021.
Classic Blue Beauty, Seen At Last Year's 8 Flags Car Show
Amelia Cruizers Car Show Downtown Fernandina Beach
FREE EVENT: Amelia Cruizer's 8 Flags Car Show, Centre Street, Fernandina
8 Flags Car Show Centre Street, Downtown Fernandina Beach Amelia Island Living Magazine
Fernandina's 8 Flags Car Show Presented By Amelia Cruizers
8 Flags Car Show Fernandina Beach Centre Street
Amelia Cruizers classic car show, Fernandina Beach, Florida, an October event. Photo by Amelia Island Living magazine.
8 Flags Car Show, Downtown Fernandina
Fall Colors on Centre Street. Orange Camaro, 8 Flags Car Show
8 Flags Car Show, Downtown Fernandina
Classic Chevrolet "Swamp Thing" Gator Fan, Amelia Cruizers Car Show
Amelia Cruizers Classic Cars Downtown Fernandina, 1958 Chevy Apache
Amelia Cruizers 8 Flags Classic Car Show, Fernandina Beach

Watch Video — Classic Car Show

The 8 Flags Car Show was previously featured on the “My Classic Car ” TV show, hosted by Dennis Gage.  Watch the show’s video below to get a feel for what it’s like to be in downtown Fernandina for this fun event.

Amelia Cruizers Car Club

Founded in 1996, the Amelia Cruizers Car Club of Fernandina Beach “welcomes all antique, classic and special interest cars.” Owners interested in presenting their vehicles in the show can learn more about registering vehicles at the Amelia Cruizers’ website. (Latecomers can still register vehicles the day of event in the morning for $30.)

