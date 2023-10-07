Amelia Island’s October 2023 Festivals & Classic Car Show Downtown

Island Hop Craft Beer Festival At Central Park

An outdoor festival in Fernandina Beach, this year’s craft beer festival is happening on October 7, 2023 (from 12 p.m. to 4 pm) at the city’s Central Park on Atlantic Avenue. The afternoon also features live music and food trucks. Besides about a dozen local area craft beer brewers, alcohol vendors will also be participating, including San Sebastián Winery and Fernandina’s Marlin & Barrel Distillery. General admission tickets cost $50. See further details and buy advance tickets at the Island Hop Craft Festival website. The Island Hop Craft Beer Festival is presented by and in support of Fernandina Main Street.

Amelia Island Jazz Festival

Happing October 1-8, 2023, jazz concerts are held at various venues around Amelia Island. A non-profit organization, the Amelia Island Jazz Festival also offers educational programs and jazz workshops in local area schools and senior centers. The Amelia Island Jazz Festival funds a college scholarship for aspiring jazz musicians. See further details about the October 2023 Jazz Festival, scheduled performances, buy tickets and more.

Fernandina Classic Car Show Presented By Amelia Cruizers Car Club

Happening on Saturday, October 21, 2023 (8 a.m. to 3 p.m.), this event is a local fall favorite. Folks flock to downtown Fernandina to browse Amelia Cruizers’ classic car show, this year its 27th annual event, a popular tradition. An added bonus, it’s a family-friendly, free admission event.

It’s a really big display, featuring hundreds of beautifully restored classics parked along Centre Street plus side feeder streets for eight blocks. Music played from speakers helps set the atmosphere during this casual, enjoyable event. Head downtown and browse around Fernandina’s historic district.