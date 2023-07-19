Fernandina’s Historic Fort Hosts “Cars & Cannons” Show In Early Fall 2023

Fort Clinch State Park’s Annual Vintage Car Show

Just as the seasons change when summer slides into fall, an outdoor classic car show is presented by the “Friends of Fort Clinch.” With the beautiful backdrop of this historic coastal fortress located near the Florida-Georgia border, Fort Clinch is a unique historic venue for browsing vintage vehicles.

“Cars & Cannons” — September 23, 2023 (9 AM – 2 PM)

Happening the fourth weekend in September 2023 on Saturday the 23rd from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., walk over the drawbridge and through the brick tunnel to enter the Fort Clinch parade grounds to experience this special car show at Fernandina’s Civil-War era fortress.

Cars & Cannons Fort Clinch

The “Cars & Cannons” show presents around 60 vintage vehicles. Car show attendees have an opportunity to vote for their favorite, the “People’s Choice Award.”

Panoramic Waterfront View Along Cannons at Fort Clinch State Park

Fundraiser

While the “Cars & Cannons” show is an event car enthusiasts enjoy, it serves double duty as an important fundraiser. “Car’s & Cannons” is presented by the non-profit, volunteer organization, “Friends of Fort Clinch,” (FOFC), in support of special projects at the state park. According to the volunteer group, “The Friends of Fort Clinch, Inc. (FOFC) is a non-profit known as a Citizen Support Organization (CSO). Any and all money raised by FOFC goes directly to fund Fort Clinch State Park projects which would not be funded by the State of Florida.”

Got A Classic? Register To Be In The Show

Attention classic vehicle owners (motorcycles, too) — Do you have a 1998 or older car, truck, van or motorcycle? Consider displaying it in the show. Review further details about the requirements and registration fee by visiting The Friends of Fort Clinch “Cars & Cannons” page.

Fort Clinch On The Waterfront

The Fort’s setting itself is spectacular, along the waterfront on Amelia Island’s north end. The fortress overlooks the mouth of the St. Marys River and Cumberland Sound, as well as the Amelia River when gazing to the west.

Fort Clinch State Park Admission Fees

Admission to Fort Clinch State Park is $6 per vehicle (2 to 8 passengers) and $4 for single occupant. Bikes and pedestrians can enter park’s front gate for $2. Regular admission to tour the Fort is $2.50 per person.

Besides walking through the Fort’s various buildings, there’s also a Fort Museum with air conditioning and informational movie to watch. Also explore the sizable park that sprawls across around 1,400 acres, with maritime forest, expansive dunes, and miles of beachfront.

Fort Clinch State Park is located at 2601 Atlantic Avenue, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034. Ranger station phone: (904) 277-7274. Fort Clinch State Park opens at 8 a.m. and closes at sunset 365 days a year. The regular tour hours at the Fortress are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.