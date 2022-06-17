On The River: Old Town Fernandina Cannon Firing Demonstration

** SPECIAL EVENT **

Fort Clinch State Park Presents “Cannons On The Fernandina Plaza”

A unique event is happening Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Old Town’s Fernandina Plaza overlooking the Amelia River (pictured above). Presented by Fort Clinch State Park and the Friends of Fort Clinch, park staff and volunteers will be in period soldier uniforms and perform firing demonstrations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This special living history event is free admission.

Historically known as “Plaza San Carlos,” in contemporary times this site is called Fernandina Plaza Historic State Park (managed by Fort Clinch). The history board exhibit at the Plaza is pictured below.

Fernandina Plaza (Plaza San Carlos) History Board

For newcomer residents or visitors unfamiliar with Old Town Fernandina, see address and directions below.

Where is Old Town Fernandina?

Historic Fernandina Plaza, Estrada Street, Fernandina Beach.

Directions: Take North 14th Street, pass by Bosque Bello cemetery, enter Old Town on left via White Street (before crossing 14th Street Bridge), then go four blocks to riverfront Plaza.

For further information, call Fort Clinch State Park at 904-277-7274.