Cumberland Island National Seashore —

The “north end” of the Dungeness dock on Cumberland Island has re-opened for private boats (as of February 2019), after more than two years of no access. Suffering damage from Hurricane Matthew back in October 2016, both local and visiting mariners will be pleased to know it’s once again available for day trippers.

Private boat owners can dock at Dungeness during the daytime on a first come, first serve basis. Regarding the National Park Service ferry that departs from St. Marys, however, the Dungeness Dock remains closed to the ferry (repairs are not complete). The ferry service still operates to/from the Sea Camp dock.

3 Places To Dock Boats

Three docks are once again available for private boats (during the day only — NO OVERNIGHT docking is allowed):

Dock at Dungeness dock on the Northern extension. Dock at Sea Camp dock inside the Northern extension. All of Plum Orchard dock is available for private docking.

Docking Rules

Please review this list of regulations that apply to those taking private boats to Cumberland Island (source: National Park Service):

— Docking is permitted between the hours of sunrise and sunset; no overnight docking

— Vessels must be under 35 feet

— Visitors must still pay the park entry fee upon arrival ($10 per adult), or have an America the Beautiful pass with them; self pay stations are available at each dock

— Shore tying is acceptable; be aware of oyster beds and tidal changes

For those less familiar with this area at the Florida-Georgia border, here’s a satellite Google map of the northern tip of Amelia Island (Fort Clinch) and adjacent Cumberland Island, GA. The Ice House Museum is located next to the Dungeness dock.

Also note that “boats with motors cannot be beached in the designated wilderness area; please familiarize yourself with the wilderness boundary” on a Cumberland Island National Seashore map, — see also various NPS maps.