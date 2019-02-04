Fernandina Harbor Marina At Sunset

The Fernandina Beach Marina and boat ramp downtown are closed to all transient mariners. A marina makeover is underway. If all goes as scheduled, the marina will reopen summer 2019. For those who have not had the opportunity to see what’s going on at the riverfront, take a look at photo gallery.

Images seen here were taken on a few different dates during the past six weeks, capturing stages of the work underway. The south basin boats are gone and the southern attenuator (the outer floating dock) was removed. A large crane and barge arrived and sections of docks have been removed.

Fernandina Beach Marina (Near Brett’s Waterway Cafe)

North Side Fernandina Marina (Building Demolished)

South Basin, Fernandina Marina Empty

South Basin, Fernandina Marina Crane

South Basin Silt Build Up, Looking Northwest

Silt Build Up, Fernandina Harbor Marina Jan. 2019

Fernandina Harbor Marina, Feb. 3, 2019

Waterfront Boardwalk, Fernandina Marina Feb. 3, 2019

Fernandina Harbor Marina Work Underway

Dredging Southern Basin

Dredging Boat, Barge (Southern Attenuator Gone)

Looking South Along The Fernandina Waterfront

South Basin

For those less familiar, the Southern basin is on the left side of Brett’s Waterway Cafe when approaching the riverfront from the foot of Centre Street.

The work also involves removal of piles that held docks in place plus dredging the excessive silt that has collected since the last time the area was dredged. A crane slowly lifted and removed the piles, one by one. Watching the work provided some perspective of the extent of this job. When the site prep work is completed, marina components will be reconstructed.

Hurricane Matthew

The Fernandina Beach marina has been crippled for more than two years, in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew (October 2016). Fast forward a couple of years through a complex web of issues, beyond what many could have ever imagined. These include government regulations, permitting, plus waiting for FEMA funding approval. There’s been no shortage of feelings of frustration around Fernandina. But there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

Hub of Activity

The mariner/shipping/shrimping culture has been central to Fernandina’s downtown historic district. It’s the seaport aspect of this town that long ago put Fernandina on the map with its deep port.

A thriving marina has interesting activity with the comings and goings of marina patrons. Whether fishermen tending boats or pleasure cruisers arriving to refuel. Thousands of mariners each year used to stop at the marina, many coming ashore to enjoy downtown dining at Fernandina’s restaurants, or going shopping.

How much annual boat traffic formerly came through the Fernandina Harbor Marina, before the hurricane damage? Reportedly around 12,000 boats, a number that dwindled to only hundreds in the years after the hurricane. Besides dock damages and limited slips after the storm, no fuel has been available at the downtown marina since the October 2016 hurricane struck.

Thus, the Fernandina Harbor Marina’s rebirth and reopening Summer 2019 will surely be a time to be celebrated.

Riverfront Sunsets

The marina area docks are also well known as a popular spot to watch a beautiful sunset along the Fernandina riverfront. People used to go down the ramp to walk along the outer floating dock — attenuator — for a front row view of the sunset. After the hurricane, the entrance to this dock was fenced off, blocking access to the damaged docks. Others just loved wandering this outer dock, checking out the boats or impressive, huge yachts that sometimes stop.

You can bet many people — residents, downtown brick & mortar business owners, boating tour operators, charter fishing captains and transient boaters who used to stop here on their travels — are looking forward to this riverfront revival.

North Side

Fernandina Marina North Side Docks

Note that Amelia River Cruises’ tour boats continue to operate from the north side of Bretts Waterway Cafe (pictured above). The Greyfield Inn’s private ferry that transports the inn’s guests to Cumberland Island (the Lucy R. Ferguson), also departs/arrives on the north side of the marina. A bit north of this dock area, a dilapidated waterfront building has been demolished at 101 North Front Street.

$18.9 Million To Fix

Rebuilding the marina area comes with a hefty price tag, reported at $18.9 million. Subtracting a FEMA reimbursement of around $8.3 million, the city’s share of the cost to fix the marina and do the maintenance dredging is reported at $10.6 million. Fernandina’s silt issue, alone, has been an expensive, recurring problem, apart from storm damages. Some of these funds will be allotted for repairs to the northern area of the marina, as well. The status of the marina’s northern attenuator, reportedly remains under review by the US Army Corps of Engineers.