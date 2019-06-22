Fernandina’s Old Train Depot, Centre St., Downtown Riverfront

Where To Watch Amelia Island Fireworks

Summer’s biggest holiday, a time when America celebrates Independence Day, is almost here. On the 4th of July 2019, Amelia Island’s three professional fireworks displays can be enjoyed by the public. Also happening during this holiday weekend is the free outdoor street concert, “Sounds on Centre,” in downtown Fernandina. The concert features “Island Vibe” playing Friday evening, July 5, 2019 from 6 pm to 8 pm.

Independence Day, July 4, 2019

Choose whether to watch fireworks at the downtown riverfront in Fernandina’s historic district, or instead head to the beach. Amelia Island’s two oceanfront resorts, The Ritz-Carlton and Omni Amelia Island Plantation, both feature fireworks at the seashore on Thursday, July 4, 2019 (see more info below).

Watch Fireworks in Downtown Fernandina

Fernandina Beach Harbor Marina Boardwalk Downtown

Thursday, July 4, 2019 — Fireworks at 9:00 pm. Happening in downtown Fernandina on Independence Day is the “2019 Hometown 4th of July Celebration.” Festivities are scheduled from 5 pm to 9:30 pm downtown near the Fernandina Beach Harbor Marina riverfront, ending with fireworks display. There will be patriotic music, a Kid’s Zone, vendors, and fun contests happening at Fernandina Beach Marina parking lots along the downtown riverfront. Food vendors include Sunshine Grindz & Cold Stone Creamery.

Thanks To “Light Up Amelia”

Fernandina’s fireworks are thanks to “Light Up Amelia” and sponsored by Community First Credit Union. A non-profit community organization, “Light Up Amelia” was founded to support family-friendly celebrations and fireworks on the 4th of July and New Year’s Eve (Fernandina’s “Shrimp Drop”).

Peters Point Beach Near Amelia Island Ritz-Carlton

What Time Are Fireworks At The Beach?

An annual tradition, the night sky over the Atlantic Ocean will burst with fireworks thanks to Amelia Island’s luxury resorts on the south end of Amelia Island. The fireworks can be seen for miles at the beachfront.

Thursday, July 4, 2019 — The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island. Oceanfront fireworks display at 9:15 pm.

Thursday, July 4, 2019 — Omni Amelia Island Plantation. Oceanfront fireworks display at 9:30 pm.

Thousands usually go to the beach in the evening with eyes to the skies, looking toward the south end’s fireworks. Tailgating-like gatherings are held, people arriving in the late afternoon and early evening, bringing picnic fare and setting up for a festive holiday feast at the beach. For newcomers to Amelia Island, the two largest public beach parking lots nearest to these two resorts launching fireworks are Peter’s Point and Burney Park at American Beach. It’s a safer option for all to watch professional fireworks displays.

Some do, however, bring their own fireworks to set off at the beach. Unfortunately, far too many go home and leave fireworks debris and trash along the seashore. Thus, the day after is not so happy for Mother Nature (or for those cleaning up after the celebrators who litter). July 5th is typically the worst trash day of the year for Amelia Island beaches.

Leave Only Your Footprints

Leave Only Your Footprints! Please Keep The Beaches Clean!

It’s unfortunate that so many enjoy the privilege of visiting the beaches, yet seem unbothered about leaving trash behind. When the tide comes in and next recedes, fireworks discards and other trash washes out to sea, adding to ocean pollution and causing potential harm to sea life.

Volunteer July 5, 2019 To Clean Up Beaches

Each year the public is asked to pitch in and volunteer to help clean up the beaches on July 5th. Keep Nassau Beautiful is providing supplies for beach clean ups at Amelia Island’s largest oceanfront parks — Main Beach, Seaside Park, Peters Point and American Beach. All are invited to lend helping hands to pick up beach trash from 8 am to 10 am on Friday, July 5, 2019. Please RSVP online to help clean up Amelia Island’s beaches.

Florida Fireworks Loophole

As the July 4th holiday approaches, tents pop up in parking lots at places like Walmart and elsewhere, selling fireworks for the big summer holiday. It’s easy to buy fireworks in Florida. Most of these sales, however, are through a loophole in the law. Some may misunderstand what fireworks are legal in Florida for public use. Fireworks that explode or leave the ground are illegal, this includes “firecrackers, torpedoes, skyrockets, roman candles, and dago bombs,” according to Florida Statute. Sparklers, a family favorite for generations, are legal.