Independence Day 2023 — Fireworks And Celebrations

July 4, 2023 Fireworks Displays — Downtown Fernandina & Atlantic Coast Beaches

Happening at the riverfront along the west side of Amelia Island in downtown Fernandina, this year’s Independence Day celebration is happening Tuesday, July 4, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m..

Flags Line Centre St.

Happy Birthday, America!

Besides the traditional fireworks display over the downtown riverfront happening at 9 p.m., leading up to the grand finale at Fernandina’s Hometown Celebration, will be music, food trucks, plus other vendors. The fireworks display is presented by “Light Up Amelia,” along with the city of Fernandina Beach and Florida Public Utilities.

Fourth of July 2023 Events At The Beach

Elsewhere on Amelia Island along the east coast beaches, two other professional fireworks displays are scheduled on the evening of July 4, 2023. The two largest oceanfront hotels – the Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island and the Omni – also host fireworks displays.

Ritz-Carlton Omni

The beach fireworks presented by these two hotels pictured above can be seen by the general public who gather nearby on the beachfront.

Red, White & Deep Blue Celebration At Ritz-Carlton

The Amelia Island Ritz-Carlton is hosting a July 4th event, their annual oceanfront lawn party (hours 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.), with fireworks display at 9:15 p.m.. The Amelia Island Ritz-Carlton’s 4th of July 2023 “Red, White & Deep Blue Celebration” features a menu that includes “seafood, ceviches, shrimp cocktail, marinated steak and grilled local fish, summer vegetables, and a delectable dessert bar.”

Ritz-Carlton tickets cost $183.51 with fees and tax included for age 10 to adult (purchase tickets online via Eventbrite). A Ritz adult beverage package is also available for additional cost (ages 21+).

Note that Omni’s Fourth of July 2023 celebration is for registered guests of the hotel (learn more by visiting their website). The Omni fireworks display is scheduled for 9:30 p.m.

Busy Holiday Night At The Beaches

Traditionally, thousands of people head to Amelia Island’s beachfront from the north end to the south end on the evening of July 4th. Some bring personal supplies of fireworks to shoot off from the beach. Unfortunately, the day after the Fourth has become known as the trashiest day of the year at Amelia Island’s beaches. July 4th celebrators should be mindful to pick up their fireworks debris and other litter and depart with all beach gear when leaving Amelia Island’s beachfront.

Sea Turtle Nest in Dunes

“Carry On, Carry Off” At the Beach

It’s also sea turtle nesting season. Trash and fireworks debris and any structures left overnight on the beachfront (umbrellas, chairs, tents and other gear), can interfere with any female sea turtles coming ashore during the night to dig nests. Also, beachgoers who dig holes and trenches in the sand need to fill them in before departing.

Fireworks Roundup Event — July 5, 2023 (8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.)

Learning from past experience after the big summer holiday, local groups began organized efforts to pick up beach trash the morning after the holiday. Becoming an annual tradition, is the “Fireworks Roundup.” This year volunteers will gather at the three biggest beach parks on Amelia Island July 5th (from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ). Help pick up fireworks debris and trash on the beaches, learn more about the “Firework’s Roundup” event.

Living History Reenactment At Fort Clinch

For those who reside in Nassau County, FL or will be visiting Amelia Island during the first weekend in July 2023, a special Federal Garrison living history will be presented at historic Fort Clinch. The fort’s grounds will be bustling with soldiers in period costumes on Saturday, July 1, 2023 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Sunday, July 2, 2023 (9 a.m. to noon).

Lots of reenactors bring the fortress to life, offering a wonderful interactive history lesson (these reenactments happen the first weekend each month of the year). This “Federal Garrison” weekend July 1-2, 2023 allows visitors to interact with living historians, ask questions, take photos and be immersed in this Southern coastal fort, said to be “one of America’s most well-preserved 19th Century fortresses.”

Fort Clinch Fort Clinch

Watch Fort Clinch firing demonstrations, marching drills, cooking and daily activities. Enjoy this unique, family-friendly learning experience in Fernandina Beach. Entry fee to get into the state park grounds costs $6 per vehicle (for two to eight vehicle occupants), just $4 for single-occupant, and $2 bucks for walk-ins and bikers. All pay an additional fortress fee of $2.50 per person to tour the historic fort.

Fort Clinch State Park features over 1,400 acres, including miles of coastline extending from the Atlantic seashore, along the Cumberland Sound, and the Amelia River. The entrance to Fort Clinch State Park is located at 2601 Atlantic Avenue, Fernandina Beach (about two blocks west from Main Beach Park). Call Fort Clinch at 904-277-7274 for more information.