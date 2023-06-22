“Fireworks Roundup” To Pick Up Beach Trash

July 5, 2023 Amelia Island Event At Beaches

Becoming an annual tradition, is the “Fireworks Roundup” event. Thousands of people go to Amelia Island’s seashore to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday, as long as the weather’s nice. The day after, July 5th, is said to be the trashiest day of the year at the beach, after the big summer holiday. Local groups began organizing teams of volunteers to help clean up Amelia Island’s beachfront each year the morning of July 5th, a “Fireworks Roundup.” The aim is to pick up fireworks debris and litter on the beachfront before the tide comes in and washes this pollution into the sea.

Meet At Amelia Island’s Big 3 Beach Parks

Volunteers will gather at Amelia Island’s three biggest beach parks to scour the Atlantic shoreline on July 5, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. This year in 2023, the gathering spots are Fernandina’s Main Beach Park, plus two Nassau County beach parks — Peters Point and Burney Park (at American Beach).

Burney Park, American Beach in Nassau County, FL

Each beach park site will have a captain from the Beach Ambassadors and Keep Nassau Beautiful (KNB) with supplies. Do bring your own refillable water bottle (according to KNB, water and snacks to be available at each beach location).

Volunteers can register online at Eventbrite in advance for cleanup supplies. Otherwise, just head to the beachfront the morning of July 5, 2023 with your own supplies and lend helping hands anywhere along Amelia’s 13-mile long seashore.

See more information about this event and others organized by Keep Nassau Beautiful (KNB).