Peters Point Beach, Amelia Island, Sept. 1, 2019

A mandatory evacuation of some areas of Nassau County, Florida including Amelia Island, was announced at a Nassau Emergency Operations Center news conference held Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 5 pm.

Evacuation of Zones A, C & F

Amelia Island is “Zone A” (as are some other areas on the mainland in Nassau County). The mandatory evacuation also includes Zones C & F. The mandatory evacuation begins LABOR DAY — Monday, September 2, 2019 at 8 am.

Trucks Were Dumping Sand At Amelia Island’s Peters Point 9/1/19

Evacuate Earlier If Possible

Those within these zones are encouraged to evacuate before tomorrow morning, if possible.

State Road 200 Construction

Noted at the 5 pm new conference was the road construction that adds traffic congestion complications on State Road 200, A1A. This is the main evacuation route for Amelia Island and the Yulee area.

Shelters Opening

A special needs shelter will open at Hilliard Middle Senior High (1 Flashes Ave., Hilliard, FL 32046). Another shelter will be located at Callahan Middle School (450121 Old Dixie Hwy, Callahan, FL 32011), for the general population. Both shelters will be pet-friendly and will be open at 8 am Monday.

Hurricane Dorian Preparation, Peters Point Beach 9/1/19

Those choosing to house at a shelter during this evacuation should provide their own supplies, like blankets, medicines, and snacks. The shelters will provide food, water and electricity. Pets must be in a pet crate and occupants must provide vaccinations records, food and water and bring along a picture of you and your pet.

Peters Point Beach Access, Sept. 1, 2019, Near Carlton Dunes

Nassau County Schools Closed

Also announced earlier today was the decision to close Nassau County schools on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 and Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

Find Your Evacuation Zone

The Nassau County, Florida Property Appraiser’s interactive map has been updated so residents can identify their hurricane evacuation zone, right down to the exact lot/parcel on the map. Note that evacuation zones are NOT THE SAME as FEMA flood map zones. Zoom into your address on this Nassau County, FL property map to see your evacuation zone.

Narrow Beach At High Tide, Amelia Island’s Peters Point 9/1/19

Preparation At Amelia Island Beaches

Nor’easter conditions at the beaches already began a few days ago. Pictured are some seaside scenes at Nassau County’s Peters Point beach access taken Sunday, September 1st at high tide. Double red flags were flying, with rough surf and dangerous rip currents. Nassau County personnel were busy working, getting ready ahead of the storm. Five truck loads of sand were dumped at the Peters Point beach entry road around noon, as seen in these images. While vehicles were still on the beach at Peters Point as pictured here, the County soon after closed beach driving at nearby American Beach & Scott Road.

Double Red Flags, Amelia Island, Florida 9/1/2019

Ritz-Carlton & Omni Announce Closings

With Amelia Island’s mandatory evacuation, this barrier island’s largest luxury hotels, the Amelia Island Ritz-Carlton and Omni Amelia Island Plantation, promptly announced they will be closing Monday, September 2, 2019. The Ritz will close by 11 a.m and the Omni at noon.

Stay Safe Nassau!

According to a Nassau County news release published 9/1/2019 at 5 pm at the government website, Greg Foster, Director of Nassau County Emergency Management, “emphasized that Hurricane Dorian is an extremely dangerous storm with the potential for life-threatening storm surge, rough surf, and rip currents. He and his team are planning for tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rain in Nassau County and urged residents to exercise extreme caution and take protective actions during this dangerous storm.”

