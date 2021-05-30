Remembering The Fallen — Memorial Day Ceremony, May 31st

In Fernandina Beach and elsewhere across the nation, ceremonies will be held to honor those who died while serving in the United States military.

Memorial Day Ceremony, hosted by U.S. Marine Corps, Fernandina Beach
Memorial Day Ceremony, Downtown Fernandina (Photo from archives)
A Day Of Remembrance

A Memorial Day ceremony will be held on Monday, May 31, 2021 in Fernandina’s historic district downtown from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The ceremony will be held at the traditional spot near the Veterans Memorial Monument located at Front and Centre Street by the riverfront.

Memorial Day Ceremony, Fernandina Beach, Florida
Memorial Day Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Monument (photo of a past event)

While the 3-day holiday weekend is associated with crowds hitting the beaches to kick off the summer season, the significance of Memorial Day is far more solemn. It’s a day to remember the fallen and their sacrifice.

This year’s host of the program in 2021 is Nassau County’s Vietnam Veterans of America (Chapter 1088). The Memorial Day program will include:

“Speakers, Invocation, Anthem, Ringing of the Bells, Taps, and the Ceremonial Raising of the Flag at High Noon. The Ceremony will be followed by the Offering of the Wreath in the Amelia River.”

Vietnam Veterans of America (Chapter 1088) Facebook Page