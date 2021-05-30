Remembering The Fallen — Memorial Day Ceremony, May 31st

A Day Of Remembrance

A Memorial Day ceremony will be held on Monday, May 31, 2021 in Fernandina’s historic district downtown from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The ceremony will be held at the traditional spot near the Veterans Memorial Monument located at Front and Centre Street by the riverfront.

Memorial Day Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Monument (photo of a past event)

While the 3-day holiday weekend is associated with crowds hitting the beaches to kick off the summer season, the significance of Memorial Day is far more solemn. It’s a day to remember the fallen and their sacrifice.

This year’s host of the program in 2021 is Nassau County’s Vietnam Veterans of America (Chapter 1088). The Memorial Day program will include: