“Falling For Shrimp” 3-Day Event In Downtown Fernandina Oct. 1-3, 2021

A festive fall weekend is about to unfold in Fernandina’s historic district at the riverfront downtown. “Falling For Shrimp” offers a 3-day schedule of free music performances at riverfront stage by the city’s marina. Food booths will serve various shrimp dishes, funnel cakes, lemonade (and beer ages 21+). Plus, there will be opportunity to browse artwork, crafts, and antiques at vendor booths.

While this is not the famous Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival, “Falling For Shrimp” incorporates a few familiar aspects of Fernandina’s well-known Shrimp Festival. “Falling For Shrimp” is presented by the Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival Committee in partnership with the city of Fernandina Beach. (See the full, detailed entertainment schedule further below, and list of food booths.)

Falling for Shrimp Hours: Friday, Oct. 1st – 4 PM to 10 PM; Sat., Oct. 2 – 9 AM to 6 PM; Sunday, Oct. 3rd – 10 AM to 5 PM

Kicking off activities is a “Sounds on Centre” concert Friday evening, October 1, 2021, at riverfront stage 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (food booths open at 4 p.m.). The art, crafts and antique vendors will be open on Saturday and Sunday.

Those who’ve attended past Shrimp Festivals will see some familiar food booths during the 3-day event. These include Shrimp Pies (Vietnam Vets), Amelia Island Museum’s Shrimp Gumbo, and Fernandina High School’s cheerleaders serving their fresh lemonade and funnel cakes.

A “Blessing of The Fleet,” will take place on Sunday, October 3rd at 1 PM. Then, the popular band that traditionally plays at the Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival, the Swingin’ Medallions (“party band of the South”), will begin their performance on riverfront stage at 2 p.m., October 3, 2021.

Falling For Shrimp Entertainment Schedule Oct. 1-3, 2021

“Falling For Shrimp” Food Booths — Non-Profits, Fundraising

Help support some non-profits by purchasing food and/or beverages (this is a fund raising effort for these organizations).

Amelia Island Museum of History – Spicy Pirate Gumbo with Rice and Wild Caught Local Shrimp

Vietnam Veterans (Shrimp Pie)

Fernandina Beach High School Cheerleaders (Funnel Cakes & Lemonade)

Fernandina Beach High School Boy’s Basketball (Funnel Cakes & Lemonade)

Yulee High School Band (Garlic Shrimp on Old Bay Swirly Fries)

Yulee High School Wrestling (Yuligan Po-Boy Subs and Shrimp Kabobs)

Memorial United Methodist Church (Shrimp Quesadillas)

Set Free Ministries (Shrimp Tacos, Fritters, and Nachos)

The Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival, traditionally held the first weekend in May, has been absent for the past two years. The pandemic prompted local decision makers to cancel the huge festival for two consecutive years in May 2020 and May 2021. A plan was hatched to organize a fun fall festival this year in 2021.

Shrimp Festival Dates In 2022

The traditional Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival is scheduled to take place next year in 2022, dates below.

The popular Shrimp Festival Parade is Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 6 PM. Followed by 3-day weekend Shrimp Festival, Friday evening, April 29, 2022 through Sunday, May 1, 2022.

(Photo from archives — Past Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival)

For more information, visit the Isle of Eight Flags Shrimp Festival website.