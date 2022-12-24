Cumberland Island Winter Ferry Schedule & Ticket Price Increase

Winter Ferry – Dec. 1, 2022 – Feb. 28, 2023

When planning a trip to this southeast Georgia barrier island, potential wintertime visitors to Cumberland Island National Seashore should keep in mind the ferry does not operate on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The one week exception is between Christmas and New Year’s when the ferry does run daily.

The three-month long winter ferry schedule to Cumberland Island National Seashore begins each year on December 1st and continues through the last day in February. During wintertime, the ferry only operates five days a week (see ferry time table below).

The ferry departs from St. Marys, GA, where the Cumberland Island National Seashore Visitors Center, departure/arrival dock, and mainland museum are located.

Winter 2022-2023 Ferry Times To/From Cumberland Island, Georgia

Leave St. Marys, GA Arrive Cumberland Depart Cumberland Arrive St. Marys, GA 9 a.m. 9:45 a.m. 10:15 a.m. 11 a.m. 11:45 a.m. 12:30 p.m. 4:45 p.m. 5:30 p.m

How Long Is Ferry Ride To Cumberland Island?

The ferry ride is 45 minutes long (each way) between St. Marys, GA and Cumberland Island National Seashore. Many people prefer to visit this Georgia wilderness island during the cooler months of the year. Summertime heat in the South can be oppressive in a setting like Cumberland Island, one that requires visitors do a lot of walking around outside.

The ferry passenger drop off and pick up docks on Cumberland Island are located toward the south end of the island at Dungeness and Sea Camp (photos below).

Dungeness Dock Feral Horse, Dungeness Dungeness Ruins

Sea Camp Dock Campground Sea Camp Twisted Trees

Ice House Museum, Cumberland Island, near Dungeness dock

Ferry Price Increase Starts Jan. 1, 2023

Having experienced an historic period of inflation this past year and rising labor costs, it’s no surprise to learn the cost of visiting Cumberland Island National Seashore is going up in 2023.

How Much Does It Cost To Visit Cumberland Island?

For those planning to visit Cumberland Island National Seashore in the year 2023, ferry transportation prices are increasing as follows:

Starting January 1, 2023, the roundtrip ferry passenger ticket price to visit Cumberland Island is increasing to $40 per adult plus tax (ages 16 to 61), $38 for seniors plus tax (ages 62+), and $30 for youth plus tax (age 15 and under). In addition to paying for ferry transportation, visitors also pay the National Park Service admission fee, $10 per adult (ages 16+). Youth under 16 are free admission to the park.

Bring Your Own Food & Drinks To Cumberland Island

Visitors also need to be prepared when going to Cumberland by packing a lunch, snacks and beverages for the day (there are no stores once you land on the island). There are no trash cans on Cumberland, so be aware it’s “carry on, carry off.” It’s always a good idea to bring sunscreen and bug repellent. Also be sure to wear comfortable shoes as most visitors will be walking a few miles to explore the popular south end of the island.

Arrive Early — An Hour Before Ferry Time

Both the National Park Service and its ferry concessioner advise ferry reservation holders to arrive to the Cumberland Island Visitors Center in St. Marys, GA one hour BEFORE scheduled ferry departure time. There are no refunds for those who miss the ferry, and ticket policy states latecomers’ ferry reservations “may be given to walk-on passengers.” For those driving north from Amelia Island, FL to catch the ferry to this National Seashore, plan on 45 minutes to an hour’s drive time to reach St. Marys, GA, depending on traffic conditions.

Wintertime Sea Fog

Sea fog is more common during the winter season around the coast, and can roll in unexpectedly, engulfing Cumberland Island. The fog adds a damp chill, so do bring along a light jacket in case the weather changes during your visit. Even on the foggiest days of winter (as pictured below), the ferry will continue to operate.

Into The Fog, Cumberland Island Ferry Ride

Where Is The Cumberland Island Visitors Center?

Open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Cumberland Island National Seashore Visitors Center is located at 113 St. Marys Street, in St. Marys, Georgia 31558, near the ferry departure/arrival dock. For further information or to make camping reservations, call the Cumberland Island National Park Visitors Center at (912) 882-4336. Or visit the Cumberland Island National Seashore website.

Cumberland Island Ferry Tickets Available Online

Potential visitors to Cumberland Island are advised to book ferry ticket reservations in advance online by visiting the National Seashore’s concessioner’s Cumberland Island Ferry website. Or call the ferry transport company at 877-860-6787.

Related Content

See more information about visiting Cumberland Island, read past article: “Seashore Wanderlust — Ready To Explore Cumberland Island?”