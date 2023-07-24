Gullah/Geechee Nation Appreciation Week In Nassau County, Florida

Gullah/Geechee Nation Appreciation Week Proclaimed

At the Monday, July 24, 2023 meeting, the Board of Nassau County Commissioners approved Resolution No. 2023-134 the week of July 29 – August 5, 2023, as “Gullah/Geechee Nation Appreciation Week”.

“Gullah/Geechee Nation Appreciation Week” was first recognized in 2012 to celebrate the living legacy of Gullah/Geechee history, heritage, and culture.

The Gullah/Geechees have an extensive history in Nassau County that includes both the enslavement and self-determination of the Gullah/Geechee people through the history of Amelia Island, Old Town, Yulee, Nassauville, Franklintown, and American Beach. Nassau County, FL News Release 7/26/2023

Representatives from the Gullah/Geechee Nation, including Chieftess Queen Quet, were in attendance to accept the Resolution. The City of Fernandina Beach also recently passed a Proclamation in recognition of Gullah/Geechee Appreciation Week. Mayor Bradley Bean attended the County meeting on behalf of the City to present their Proclamation to the group. (Nassau County, FL Resolution No. 2023-134 )

SOURCE: Nassau County, FL News Release (7/26/23)

(Photo gallery below — local historic sites on Amelia Island, part of the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor — Old Town Fernandina and American Beach, from Amelia Island Living’s archives.)

UNESCO Slave Route

Old Town’s Fernandina Plaza on the Amelia River

Illegal Slave Trade “Nana,” American Beach

