Gopher Tortoises At Florida-Georgia Border

Cumberland Island, Georgia is home to gopher tortoises, a threatened species. On Amelia Island’s next door neighbor, a study of gopher tortoises has been underway for four years. It’s common to see gopher tortoises here on Amelia Island, as well.

Around the dunes at the seashore, it’s easy to spot their burrows as one crosses wooden beach walkovers. In late summer to fall, one might also see tiny tortoise hatchlings.

Gopher Tortoise At Burrow Opening, Amelia Island

Hatchlings Emerge August To November

Female gopher tortoises “typically lay one clutch of 5-9 ping pong ball-sized eggs per year. Eggs are deposited between May and July. Egg incubation lasts 80 to 110 days, and hatchlings typically emerge from their nests between August and November,” according to the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Gopher Tortoise Habitat, Amelia Island’s Dunes (American Beach)

Gopher Tortoise Study

The research study on Cumberland Island is being conducted by Dr. John Enz, professor of Biology and Marine Science at Jacksonville University. Take a look at an interesting video below, produced by the university, to learn more about gopher tortoises. Also see why prescribed burns benefit this species and pine habitat here around the coast in America’s southeast.

Watch Cumberland Island Video