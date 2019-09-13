ARTS Multi-Use Trail, Simmons Rd., Near Beach (Photo: AmeliaIslandLiving.com)

Walk, Run, or Bike New Trail

On Monday, September 23, 2019 at 4:00 p.m., Nassau County’s Board of Commissioners will host a ribbon cutting ceremony in celebration of the opening of the new Bailey-Simmons Multi-Use Trail — A.K.A. Amelia River-To-Sea Trail (“ARTS”), in Fernandina Beach.



Nassau County, with funding from the Florida Department of Transportation’s Local Agency Program (LAP), completed construction of the 10’ Wide, 1.8 mile-long multi-use trail which stretches from the Atlantic Ocean (Beach Access #30) to the Ybor Alvarez Sports Complex on Bailey Road. This segment of trail is the eastern half of the overall Amelia River-To-Sea Trail.

Beach Access #30, S. Fletcher Ave. (Photo by AmeliaIslandLiving.com)

Board of County Commissioner’s Chairman, Justin Taylor, stated:

“The Board is committed to creating healthy recreation and transportation opportunities for people of all ages and abilities in Nassau County. The trail has access to various parks, beach accesses, and a variety of shopping and dining venues. We are so excited to celebrate its opening with the community.”

Crane Island Trail Segment

Crane Island Development enhanced the trail by extending it from the Ybor Sports Complex to the Amelia River and adding colorful landscaping. Jack Healan, developer of Crane Island, stated, “We are thrilled to be part of the new Amelia River-to-Sea Trail and felt that extending the path into Crane Island would provide opportunity for residents to catch one of the amazing sunsets on the river”.



The Bailey-Simmons Multi-Use Trail project is the result of successful collaborative efforts by Nassau County, the City of Fernandina Beach, the North Florida Transportation Planning Organization, Florida Department of Transportation, Crane Island Development, Friends of the Amelia Island Trail, Inc., and supportive local citizens.

_________

SOURCE: Nassau County News Release 9/13/2019

