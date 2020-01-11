Amelia Island Restaurant Week 2020

Restaurant Week Event Jan. 17-26, 2020

Downtown Fernandina’s Le Clos, One of 31 “Restaurant Week” Participants

Amelia Island presents its annual culinary celebration, the Restaurant Week event, in the month of January each year. This year it’s a 10-day, island-wide event with participating restaurants located in downtown Fernandina, along the beaches, plus Amelia Island’s south end restaurants and luxury resorts.

A highlight leading up to this year’s Restaurant Week is a special pre-opening tasting on January 15, 2020 featuring food from a newcomer to the island dining scene. “Coquina” is a new restaurant scheduled to open in March 2020 at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island.

The new Coquina restaurant will feature “dynamic flavors inspired by the island’s time as a Spanish territory, including a signature ceviche from freshly-caught fish and sharable seafood tapas. A full-bar overlooking the ocean features signature cocktails and flavorful sangrias,” according to the Ritz-Carlton. (More about Coquina and their preview tasting menu is further below).

The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island (Photo Dec. 2019)

Amelia Island Restaurant Week Participants

Browse this 2020 Restaurant Week list of local dining establishments offering special price-fixed lunches and dinners during this culinary celebration Jan. 17th – 26th (plus further information below):

Amelia Island Coffee David’s Restaurant Pozzi Bistro Amelia Tavern España Salt Life Food Shack Bar Zin Island Kitchen The Salty Pelican Brett’s Waterway Café Joe’s 2nd Street Bistro The Sandbar & Kitchen Burlingame Lagniappe Slider’s Seaside Grill Café Karibo Leddy’s Porch Story & Song Bookstore & Bistro Cantina Louie London’s Pub The Surf Ciao Italian Eatery The Marina Restaurant Tortuga Jack’s Le Clos Oceanside (Omni) Townies Pizzeria The Crab Trap Pogo’s Kitchen Verandah Cucina South

Fixed Lunch & Dinner Menus

Restaurant Week 2020 features 31 Amelia Island restaurants, including many of the destination’s most popular and award-winning dining establishments. The pre-fixe menus for lunch are $12 per person, with dinner pre-fixe menus priced at either $21, $31 or $41 per person.

Downtown Fernandina’s Espana, “Restaurant Week” Dining Option

“Restaurant Week has become one of our most anticipated winter events, giving restaurateurs a chance to flex their muscles and diners an opportunity to expand their palate.” Gil Langley, Amelia Island Convention & Visitors Bureau

New Coquina Restaurant Preview

Rendering: New Coquina Restaurant (Opening March 2020)

The special tasting event, a “Prelude of Culinary Heritage” kickoff dinner, will be held at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island at 6 pm on January 15, 2020. Enjoy this evening preview of the resort’s newest restaurant, Coquina. This poolside/oceanfront restaurant is scheduled to open in March 2020.

Here’s the Coquina tasting menu for the Jan. 15th event:

Coquina Tasting Menu



–Tostada / Crab Guacamole / Grilled Local Fish / Mixed Green / Pico de Gallo

— Shrimp Cocktail / Spicy Red Tomato / Sourdough / Cucumber / Onion / Cilantro / Serrano

— Tortilla Crusted Prawns / Guacamole Salsa / Corn Curry / Garbanzos

— Coquina Ceviche / Fresh Catch Fish & Seafood / Coconut Leche de Tigre / Grapefruit / Mint / Plantain Chips

— Coquina Street Taco / Braised Pork / Corn-Flour Tortilla / Diced Onions / Cilantro / Guacamole Salsa / Lime

— Jupiter Rice Paella / Hominy / Shrimp / Local Fish / Chorizo / Garbanzo / Crema

Coquina tasting event tickets are $89 per person, with a portion of proceeds to benefit the St. Mary’s Riverkeeper. Advanced reservations are required and can be made by calling 904-277-1087.

Farm To Table At Omni

The 12th annual Restaurant Week culminates with the “Farm to Table Rebirth” finale dinner on Jan. 25, 2020 at the Omni Amelia Island Plantation. Executive Chef Todd Ruiz, along with his team of chefs and resident chickens, will craft a five-course dinner with egg dishes as the showcased ingredient, drawing inspiration from his popular Sprouting Project Dinner. The evening is $91.46 per person and tickets can be purchased at TicketBud.com.

More Info

For further information about Restaurant Week, including discounted hotel packages for this event, visit AmeliaIsland.com/yummy.