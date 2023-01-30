Amelia Island’s 15th Annual Restaurant Week

The annual dining event in 2023 is January 20th though January 29th and features 26 Amelia Island restaurants.

Amelia Island Restaurant Week is Jan. 20-29, 2023
15th Annual Amelia Island Restaurant Week (Jan. 20-29, 2023)

Amelia Island’s annual Restaurant Week is a culinary showcase featuring special events and savory prix-fixe menus. This year the dining event is happening January 20th though January 29th and features 26 Amelia Island restaurants. The majority of prix-fixe dinners cost $45 per person, along with some options for dinners in the $25 to $35 range. A smaller selection of restaurants are offering lunch for $15.

New German Restaurant Offers Downtown Dining

The newest restaurant to open in Fernandina’s downtown historic district, Hofbrau Amelia, is participating in the 2023 Restaurant Week event, offering a $15 lunch. Besides the new Hofbrau Amelia, other first-time restaurant participants include The Patio at 5th and Ash, and The Sound Café.

Amelia Island Ritz-Carlton “Meet The Farmers” Dinner

Amelia Island Restaurant Week closes with the  “Meet the Farmers Dinner,” a progressive dining experience at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. This event is priced at $125 per person, and includes a reception and dinner with Farmer Lee Jones, the owner of The Chef’s Garden, and co-author of popular book (pictured below), The Chef’s Garden: A Modern Guide to Common and Unusual Vegetables – With Recipes.

The January 29th dining event also features other family purveyors who partner with The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island

More About Amelia Island Restaurant Week

See each restaurant’s special menu and pricing, along with locations, phone numbers, and operating hours.

