Amelia Island’s 15th Annual Restaurant Week

15th Annual Amelia Island Restaurant Week (Jan. 20-29, 2023)

Amelia Island’s annual Restaurant Week is a culinary showcase featuring special events and savory prix-fixe menus. This year the dining event is happening January 20th though January 29th and features 26 Amelia Island restaurants. The majority of prix-fixe dinners cost $45 per person, along with some options for dinners in the $25 to $35 range. A smaller selection of restaurants are offering lunch for $15.

New German Restaurant Offers Downtown Dining

The newest restaurant to open in Fernandina’s downtown historic district, Hofbrau Amelia, is participating in the 2023 Restaurant Week event, offering a $15 lunch. Besides the new Hofbrau Amelia, other first-time restaurant participants include The Patio at 5th and Ash, and The Sound Café.

Amelia Island Ritz-Carlton “Meet The Farmers” Dinner

Amelia Island Restaurant Week closes with the “Meet the Farmers Dinner,” a progressive dining experience at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. This event is priced at $125 per person, and includes a reception and dinner with Farmer Lee Jones, the owner of The Chef’s Garden, and co-author of popular book (pictured below), The Chef’s Garden: A Modern Guide to Common and Unusual Vegetables – With Recipes.

The January 29th dining event also features other family purveyors who partner with The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island.

More About Amelia Island Restaurant Week

See each restaurant’s special menu and pricing, along with locations, phone numbers, and operating hours.