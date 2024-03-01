FERNANDINA FREEBIES –Two Concours Car Shows At Main Beach March 1st, 2024

Happening Simultaneously, Enjoy An Afternoon Browsing Two Free Car Shows At Fernandina’s Main Beach Park

Locals and visitors alike can spend a few hours on the very first day of March 2024 browsing some unusual cars at Fernandina’s most popular city beach park.

Fernandina’s Main Beach Park is the venue for two Friday afternoon exhibits. Both car shows are happening at the same time along the lawn area by the seaside from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The two car displays are both free admission for public viewing.

Classic Motorsports Amelia Island Kickoff (Mar. 1, 2024)

Classic Motorsports Magazine’s new event — the Amelia Island Kickoff — is presented by Sunoco, with Wayne Carini (well known host of TV show, “Chasing Classic Cars,”) as the Grand Marshal. The other event is the Concours d’LeMons, also free for spectators (read more below about the show that features “the oddball, mundane, and truly awful of the automotive world.”)

(The Amelia Island Kickoff event hours are 1-5 pm on March 1st. The show gates open at noon for pre-registered vehicles to enter).

Featured Car Clubs On Display At Classic Motorsports’ Amelia Island Kickoff

A brand new event this year, the Amelia Island Kickoff will feature “car blocks,” including an American block plus British, German, and Italian car blocks. Featured car clubs include the Mercedes-Benz Club of America, MOGSouth (Morgan Owners Group South), and Audi Club of North America.

Besides Wayne Carini, other notable automotive personalities attending the Amelia Island Kickoff, according to Classic Motorsports, are Bill Warner (the founder of the Amelia Concours d’Elegance), Peter Brock (renowned automotive designer), and Tom Cotter (host of Barn Find Hunter, who will also be doing a book signing).

125-150 Vehicles To Be On Display

Around 125 vehicles were registered to be presented at the Amelia Kickoff as of last week (the show’s max capacity will be 150 registrations). Amelia Island Kickoff vehicles will be judged with an awards ceremony scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

The Kickoff event is presented in association with the Hagerty Drivers Club, Griot’s Garage, Reliable Carriers and the city of Fernandina Beach. The British car block is presented by Moss Motors, the American car block presented by NPD (National Parts Depot). The Italian and German car blocks are presented by The Paddock Classic Car Restorations.

Concours d’LeMons Returns To Fernandina’s Main Beach March 1, 2024

Concours d’LeMons is a show at the other end of the spectrum from the highbrow Amelia Concours d’Elegance (world-renowned for dazzling, rare collector cars). Instead, the not-so-serious, lowbrow Concours d’LeMons pokes fun at automotive mistakes of the past.

The Concours d’LeMons is an event that lives up to its description, “celebrating the oddball, mundane, and truly awful of the automotive world.” Whether the vehicles were poor selling models, replicas, or whatever the case, the oceanfront setting of Main Beach is a nice backdrop for the show.

One of the popular cars seen back in 2021 during the Concours d’LeMons at Fernandina’s Main Beach Park was the famous “Time Machine” pictured below. This DeLorean replica was driven to Fernandina by owners, Oliver and Terry Holler. The car had amazing mileage (827,000 miles at that time — that’s a lot of road tripping)!

1982 DeLorean DMC-12 “Time Machine” replica on display at Fernandina’s Main Beach Park during the 2021 Concours d’Lemons. (Photo by AmeliaIslandLiving.com)

Last year in 2023, the Concours d’LeMons was held at the Golf Club of Amelia, (watch video below of the 2023 event), but has been moved back to Fernandina’s Main Beach Park this year.

Also get a feel for this event by reading Amelia Island Living’s past article about the 2021 event held at Main Beach, “Bad Cars, Good Fun, Seaside At Fernandina’s Main Beach Park”.

Want To Display Your Vehicle At Either Main Beach Car Shows?

For those who have a “bad” car, you’re invited to be in the show and display your vehicle at the March 1stConcours d’LeMons. This requires contacting event organizer and filling out an online registration form with fee of $20 plus fee/tax on Evenbrite website).

The Amelia Island Kickoff event also invites vehicle registrations. Car clubs for any marque are welcomed at the show with advance registration. See more about how to sign up, read registration rules online ($45 fee).

More About Fernandina Beach, FL

For visitors unfamiliar with Fernandina’s Main Beach Park, the address is 14 North Fletcher Avenue. The city’s largest beachfront park is located about two miles from downtown Fernandina (via Atlantic Avenue). This main connecting corridor between Fernandina’s historic district downtown and the oceanfront beaches is lined by sidewalks all the way. The city’s downtown is located on the west side of Amelia Island, along the Amelia River, while Fernandina’s Main Beach Park is on Amelia Island’s eastern seashore along the Atlantic Ocean. Main Beach Park’s amenities include a playground, Putt Putt golf, and two bar/restaurants.

Car Show Chaser?

For newcomers, these car shows are literally steps away from two of Fernandina’s beach bars/restaurants. Perhaps as a follow up to browsing vehicles, some will opt to quench their thirst. Salt Life Food Shack with rooftop bar overlooks Main Beach Park, while Sandbar Amelia Island is situated on right on the beach.

Salt Life Food Shack Sandbar at Main Beach

“Largest Whiskey Selection In Florida” At Sandbar

For whiskey/bourbon lovers, the Sandbar Amelia Island is said to be home to “the largest selection of whiskey in Florida” (1,200-plus whiskey and bourbon varieties are advertised). Curious? The Sandbar Amelia Island’s whiskey library list is published online at their website, a 44-page downloadable PDF. The bar/restaurant also features live musical entertainment, and “Happy Hour” is everyday from 3 to 6 p.m.

