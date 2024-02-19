Highlights of “The Amelia” Concours d’Elegance (Feb. 29 – March 3, 2024)

“The Amelia,” car culture extravaganza is happening from February 29th to March 3rd, 2024 in northeast Florida. The centerpiece Sunday show, its 29th held here, will present a dazzling array of vehicles considered to be the “best-of-the-best from automotive history.”

Each year, the renowned motoring event attracts over 20,000 auto enthusiasts. During the 4-day experience, crowds descend on Amelia Island for the Sunday Concours d’Elegance show, but to also enjoy an assortment of other exhibitions, auto auctions, and activities held at various venues around this barrier island at the Florida-Georgia border.

Centerpiece Sunday Show — March 3, 2024

According to Hagerty, 275 historically-significant vehicles (35 car classes), are to be featured this year at the Sunday, March 3, 2024 centerpiece show held at the Golf Club of Amelia, adjacent to the Ritz-Carlton.

“History gathers on the lawns of ‘The Amelia’ and you’re sure to learn something new or find an all-new car you’ve never heard of before,” said Matt Orendac, Concours Vice Chairman. “With so much to absorb, the reading you do before and after The Amelia can be as much fun as seeing and hearing the cars themselves. “

Concours d’Elegance Golf Club of Amelia

The classes to be presented at the Concours d’Elegance include: Porsche:911 The Original Owners Club, Bugatti Type 57, Cars of Pike’s Peak, two classes of Ferrari 250 Competition and Grand Touring Cars and Japanese performance cars of the 90s.

Rick Hendrick — 2024 Amelia Concours Honoree

Also known as “the racers’ concours,” the 2024 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance features Honoree Rick Hendrick, the 14-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, owner of Hendrick Motorsports and Chairman/CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group. Fresh off February 2024’s Daytona 500 win, William Byron just became “..the sixth driver to win the Daytona 500 for Hendrick Motorsports…Hendrick Motorsports has now tied Petty Enterprises for the most Daytona 500 wins in NASCAR history…” according to NBC Sports (February 19, 2024).

The Concours show field on Sunday, March 3rd, 2024 will display vehicles from Hendrick’s collection looking back at 40 years of Hendrick Motorsports. Two of the race cars are:

–The Garage 56 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 that was prepared for last year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans. (This Garage 56 is also featured in Car And Driver magazine’s March/April 2024 issue.)

— The 1990 Chevrolet Lumina – NASCAR “Days Of Thunder” movie car owned by Rick Hendrick. Hendrick Motorsports provided the stories and mountain of cars necessary for filming the stock car racing movie. “Days of Thunder” premiered at theaters in June 1990, featuring the No. 46 City Chevrolet Lumina driven by Tom Cruise (who portrayed driver “Cole Trickle” in the movie).

To purchase online tickets in advance for the Sunday, March 3rd Amelia Concours d’Elegance, see official website. General admission tickets the week of event are $175 per adult (age 23-plus), kids 12 and under are free. (Discounted tickets are available at $70 for active duty military and first responders, as well as young enthusiasts aged 13 to 22.)

Additional Things To Do During 4-Day Event Schedule

Besides the centerpiece Sunday show, many additional activities are also happening during this multi-day gathering that attracts car enthusiasts from around the world. For investors, highlights include three collector car auctions presented by Broad Arrow, Gooding & Company, and Bonhams.

Bonhams Auction pavilion at Fernandina Beach Golf Course

Since the first Concours d’Elegance was held on this northeast Florida barrier island back in 1996, Amelia Island’s event bloomed, adding additional events, displays and other activities. These new events introduced over the decades have piggybacked on the success of “The Amelia” Concours d’Elegance, the original event that put Amelia Island on the map as a gathering place for car enthusiasts and a marketplace for investment-class, collector vehicles.

Five Car Shows Happening Friday & Saturday

Learn further details about five additional car shows below, including three free admission displays open to the public happening on Friday, March 1st. Then on Saturday, March 2nd, there’s the ticketed “Cars & Community” show plus a “car party” ticketed event that combines an exhibition of rare collector cars and airplanes on the tarmac at the Fernandina Beach Municipal Airport, with food, cocktails and musical entertainment.

Three Free Admission Car Shows

Those favoring the most budget-friendly car displays happening during the multi-day Concours event, be sure to check out the three FREE ADMISSION car shows happening in Fernandina Beach on Friday, March 1, 2024, summarized below.

1) Downtown Fernandina Display of Concours d’Elegance Collector Cars

Friday, March 1, 2024 (Around Noon) — Free

The annual Eight Flags Road Tour will once again feature a free display of Concours d’Elegance cars parked along Centre Street in Fernandina’s downtown historic district on Friday March 1, 2024. Other than the show cars, Centre Street will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic for this popular, public viewing. Drivers of a selection of Concours vehicles traditionally take a road tour around the Amelia Island area, starting early in the morning. This includes a stop for about two hours while the drivers enjoy lunch downtown. (Note — The Concours cars typically arrive by around noon-ish and stay parked until around 2 p.m. on Friday). This gives the public time to stroll around downtown browsing these rare, collector cars that will be presented on the show field at Sunday’s big event, the Concours d’Elegance.

2) Classic Motorsports Amelia Island Kickoff at Fernandina’s Main Beach Park

Friday, March 1, 2024 (1 to 5 pm) — Free

The Classic Motorsports Amelia Island Kickoff is being held at Fernandina’s Main Beach (free admission), on Friday, March 1, 2024 (from 1 to 5 pm). The “Kickoff” event is brand new this year, and will feature “car blocks,” including an American block plus British, German and Italian.

According to Classic Motorsports, “Along the way, we’ll send some of the classic car world’s biggest celebrities through the field awarding prizes to their favorite cars.” The Amelia Island Kickoff entrants will be judged with awards ceremony scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. This event is presented in association with the Hagerty Drivers Club, Griot’s Garage, Reliable Carriers and the city of Fernandina Beach.

3) Concours d’LeMons at Fernandina’s Main Beach Park

Friday, March 1, 2024 (1 to 5 pm) — Free

Concours d’LeMons is a show at the other end of the spectrum from the highbrow Amelia Concours d’Elegance. Instead, the not-so-serious, lowbrow Concours d’LeMons pokes fun at automotive mistakes of the past.

Concours d’LeMons at Fernandina’s Main Beach (Photo by AmeliaIslandLiving.com at past event — 1959 Edsel Villager Wagon & Shasta Trailer)

Concours d’Lemons Main Beach, Concours d’Lemons

Check out this fun display at Main Beach Park on Friday afternoon, March 1st from 1 to 5 pm.

4) Cars & Community at the Golf Club of Amelia

Sat., March 2, 2024 (9 am to 1 pm) — $55 Per Adult (Kids 12 & Under Free)

According to Hagerty, the “Cars & Community” event in 2024 features “over 500 vehicles and tons of car-fun for the entire family, on the same field as the Sunday Concours d’Elegance.”

“Cars & Caffeine” at Cars & Community

(Pictured above, it was a rainy start to last year’s 2023 “Cars & Community” at the Golf Club of Amelia. Fingers are crossed for clear weather for 2024’s event.)

Highlights of this year’s 2024 “Cars & Community” show at the Golf Club of Amelia on Sat., March 2nd are listed below:

RADwood , featuring over 150 totally awesome vehicles of the ’80s and ’90s and a costume contest for the coveted raddest dressed award

, featuring over 150 totally awesome vehicles of the ’80s and ’90s and a costume contest for the coveted raddest dressed award Cars & Caffeine — 350 curated vehicles from across the country

— 350 curated vehicles from across the country Future Drivers Club , with activities designed just for kids

, with activities designed just for kids Ride & Drives , open to the public, first come first serve

, open to the public, first come first serve Bavarian beer garden with covered seating

Concessions of various cuisines (available for purchase)

The 2024 Cars & Community tickets week of event cost is $55 per adult, $30 for “younger enthusiasts” aged 13-22). Discounted tickets for active duty military and first responders are $30. (Kids 12 and younger are free and do not require a ticket).

5) The Hangar “Car Party” At Fernandina Beach Municipal Airport

Sat., March 2, 2024 (3 to 6 pm) $350 Per Adult Ticket

“The Hangar” (Amelia Concours Automotive Photography by Deremer Studios, LLC taken at last year’s inaugural event)

The Hanger’s second event on northeast Florida’s Amelia Island will take place on Saturday, March 2, 2024 (eve of the 29th annual Amelia Concours d’Elegance) at the Fernandina Beach Municipal Airport. This three-hour event (3 p.m. to 6 p.m.) also features food, fine wine and spirits plus live musical entertainment at Bent Wing Flight Services. Learn more, tickets online at The Hangar Amelia.

Amelia Concours d’Elegance Full Schedule & Tickets

For further Amelia Concours details with the complete schedule of activities happening at the Golf Club of Amelia and Ritz-Carlton, including several seminars, learn more and purchase tickets online in advance, at “The Amelia” Concours d’Elegance official website.