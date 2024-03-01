Free Downtown Display — See Rare Concours Show Cars In Fernandina Beach

Browse Collector Cars In Fernandina’s Historic District

In early March each year, one of the favorite pastimes of local area car enthusiasts is to wander around downtown Fernandina during the Eight Flags Road Tour presented by Reliable Carriers. This Friday car display, a free admission public viewing downtown (happening this year on Friday, March 1, 2024), features a sneak peek of a selection of the official Concours entrants. (These are some of the rare collector vehicles to be showcased two days later during Sunday’s centerpiece show, “The Amelia” Concours d’Elegance at the Golf Club of Amelia and Ritz-Carlton).

The show cars are parked along Centre Street while the drivers enjoy lunch downtown Friday. The Concours cars typically arrive by around noon-ish and stay parked until around 2 p.m. or so on Friday. Weather-permitting, sun beams will reflect off polished chrome and the streetscape downtown will be filled with folks gathering around gleaming, elegant classics, powerful race and sports cars. Some will marvel at timeless beauty while others may notice unfamiliar or curious features lost to yesteryear, like elaborate hood ornaments.

The drivers of these Concours entrants take the organized road tour, cruising together around our coastal area, getting on the road in the morning around 7 am. (Pictured below, from Amelia Island Living’s photo archives, some of the Concours Eight Flags Road Tour Cars photographed driving past Egans Creek on Atlantic Avenue as they headed toward downtown for display).

ROAD TOUR: Concours Cars, Atlantic Ave. Passing by Fernandina’s Egans Creek (file photo by AmeliaIslandLiving.com)

Take advantage of this approximate 2-hour window of opportunity around lunchtime Friday to attend this free-admission display of Concours d’Elegance entrants parked along the unique Victorian-era streetscape of this historic riverfront city.

During the downtown road tour stop, expect part of Centre Street to be closed to other vehicular traffic for this popular, foot-friendly public viewing. The Fernandina Beach Police Dept. indicates there will be:

“No parking on Centre Street from 3rd Street to 7th Street beginning at midnight on Friday, March 1st until 3:00 pm. Side streets will be open. In addition, Centre Street will be closed at 11:00 am on Friday, March 1st, from 3rd Street to 7th Street. Starting today [2/28/2024] expect delays on Amelia Island Parkway, especially south of the airport. Please steer clear if possible.” FBPD Facebook post 2/28/2024

Read about another Amelia Concours d’Elegance car display also happening on Friday, March 1, 2024 at Fernandina’s Main Beach Park. See also “Fernandina Freebies — Two Concours Car Shows At Main Beach March 1st.”

For more information about Amelia Island’s 2024 four-day car culture extravaganza, including featured events happening at the Golf Club of Amelia and Ritz-Carlton, see “Highlights of the Amelia Concours d’Elegance February 29th to March 3, 2024.”