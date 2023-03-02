Browse Free Display of Rare Concours Cars In Downtown Fernandina

For Nassau County residents who love glimpsing rare examples of automotive history, plan to stroll around Centre Street during the Reliable Carriers Eight Flags Road Tour display on Friday, March 3, 2023. It’s a sneak peek of a selection of cars that will be appearing at the really big show happening on Sunday, “The Amelia” Concours d’Elegance, a complementary preview for the local community.

Free Amelia Concours Car Display, Downtown Fernandina

The window of opportunity to see this free display of collector, investment-class automobiles is around lunchtime on Friday, March 3rd. Those interested in seeing amazing automobiles should plan to be in downtown Fernandina Beach by noon to wander around and take some photos before the splendid cars drive away (usually departing by 2 pm). The drivers of these collector cars have lunch downtown, one of the traditional stops during the annual road tour.

This sampling of cars (around 50 or so) that will be parked along Centre Street on Friday are just some of those to be presented at Sunday’s centerpiece show of 250 rare, collector vehicles at the Golf Club of Amelia Ritz-Carlton, during the Concours d’Elegance. (The Sunday show is a ticketed event, $175 per adult at the gate, with some discounts for active military, first responders and kids).

