“The Hangar,” Auto & Aviation Exhibition At Fernandina’s Airport

The Hanger’s second event on northeast Florida’s Amelia Island will take place on Saturday, March 2, 2024 (eve of the 29th annual Amelia Concours d’Elegance) at the Fernandina Beach Municipal Airport. This three-hour event (from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.), also features food, fine wine and spirits plus live musical entertainment at Bent Wing Flight Services.

“Once again, we’re throwing the party of the weekend at Amelia and upping the ante with an incredible exhibition of exotic and rare cars which will wow even the most seasoned collector, as well as an array of spectacular aircraft, both vintage and new. We look forward to welcoming our guests to take it all in, drink in hand, and be ready to party — with great food and live music.” Jeffrey Einhorn (Co-Founder, The Hangar Amelia Island)

Attendees can anticipate a showstopping display of horsepower. Cars set to be featured include a 1966 Ferrari 206 S Dino, 1955 Mercedes 300 SL Gullwing, 1966 Porsche 906, and 1987 Porsche 962, as well as a large stable of super and hypercars. Highlights from this year’s curated exhibition also include historic aircraft such as a 1938 Lockheed 12A, 300S, and an Albatross N51ZD.

The Hangar is pleased to incorporate an exciting new alignment with Hagerty and “The Amelia,” this year, enhancing the Concours d’Elegance weekend’s offerings to those traveling to Amelia Island for the annual festivities.

“We are thrilled to bring the second edition of The Hangar Amelia to what is the largest and most important weekend gathering of car collectors and enthusiasts on the East Coast, and we are pleased to have this year aligned with Hagerty and The Amelia to ensure attendees of the weekend will find it to be the best year of Amelia to date, with so much to see, do, and enjoy.” Shamin Abas (Co-Founder, The Hangar Amelia Island)

Tickets to attend “The Hangar” are $350, with a portion of sales benefitting Friends of Fernandina Aviation, and can be purchased at www.TheHangarAmelia.com.

About Friends of Fernandina Aviation (FOFA)

The goal of FOFA is to promote the understanding of and appreciation for the importance of aviation in the local community through volunteer-staffed programs such as aviation education, orientation and training, youth scholarships, community outreach, and cooperative efforts with other local area, civic- minded non-profits. The organization supports and promotes the continuing improvement, modernization and development of the Fernandina Beach Municipal Airport, helping to educate the public on the importance of this critical asset for the local community. More information can be found on their website, www.fofaviation.com.