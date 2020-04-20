New Main Beach Boardwalk Nearing Completion

Main Beach — New Boardwalk Under Construction

Oceanfront Boardwalk (Phase II)

When the beaches do reopen (exactly when, yet to be determined by local government officials), Fernandina’s beach goers will have a brand new, elevated section of boardwalk to stroll at Main Beach Park. “Phase II” of the park’s boardwalk, this newly constructed section is located on the northeast side of the park and is about 80% complete. SEE PHOTO GALLERY (15 IMAGES) BELOW.

It was about six years ago that the first half of the boardwalk (“Phase I”), was built — the section nearest to the Sandbar & Kitchen restaurant.

Main Beach Photo Gallery

The new boardwalk, Phase II, is being built further westward from the old boardwalk it’s replacing. It’s also elevated about two feet or so, as was Phase I. Moving the boardwalk further inland is to allow for the natural expansion of sand dunes that continue to grow.





























New Main Beach Boardwalk Under Construction

About Photo Gallery

Half of the photos were taken Sat., April 18, 2020. Also included are a few earlier images, including some taken in February 2020, when the project began, removing the old gazebo at Main Beach.

This “Phase II” boardwalk project was green lighted by the city of Fernandina Beach back in early January, 2020. This was before the coronavirus outbreak spread worldwide, eventually leading to Fernandina Beach closing their beachfront on March 21, 2020.

Boardwalk Cost: $268,000

Back on January 7, 2020, the city of Fernandina Beach commission had approved “Resolution 2020-06” that awarded bid 19-25 to Seacoast, Inc. in the amount of $268,000 for the completion of Main Beach Boardwalk Phase II.

Restaurants Offer Food-To-Go

While Fernandina’s beaches remain closed, two restaurants located at Fernandina’s Main Beach Park are open for food-to-go orders. The Sandbar and Kitchen has a walk-up window (hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., see menu). The oceanfront parking lot is open at intersection of South Fletcher and Atlantic Avenue.

Also at Main Beach Park, Salt Life Food Shack has reopened for curbside pick up, hours are noon to 8 p.m, see menu.