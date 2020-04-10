Stronger Than C19 Community Action Survey

The Florida Department of Health (FDOH), Nassau County, requests that all community members do their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by taking the Stronger Than C-19 Community Action Survey.

Help Flatten The Curve

Florida residents are encouraged to do their part in helping Florida flatten the curve by anonymously answering questions that range from age and residency, to recent travel, to potential COVID-19 contact.

Take Anonymous Survey Online

The StrongerThanC-19 community action survey is designed to gather information to help the Florida Department of Health track and slow the spread of COVID-19 in Florida; it is not a symptom checker designed to dispense medical advice. The StrongerThanC-19 community action survey is free to use and can be accessed by visiting website, www.StrongerThanC19.com.

Thank you for doing your part to slow the spread of COVID-19!

_______

SOURCE: Florida Department of Health