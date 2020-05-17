Vacation Rental Owners Waiting For Green Light To Open

Nassau County, FL (May 17, 2020) — During Friday’s press conference, Governor DeSantis announced that Florida counties wishing to reopen vacation rentals can submit their plans to the Department of Business and Professional Regulations for consideration on a case-by-case basis.



The DBPR has yet to release their recommended guidelines for vacation rentals. However, Senator Aaron Bean and State Representative Cord Byrd will be encouraging them to do so quickly. The County, in conjunction with the Amelia Island Convention and Visitors Bureau, will be drafting a plan following those guidelines as quickly as possible.

Amelia Island Tourism

Tourism has a great impact on Nassau County’s economic health and there are many property owners who are suffering from loss of income since vacation rentals were suspended.

Executive Orders

On March 24th, the Governor issued Executive Order 20-82 mandating that anyone arriving to Florida from the New York Tri-State area quarantine for fourteen days. On March 27th, the Governor issued Executive Order 20-86 which includes the State of Louisiana. Both Executive Orders have been extended by the Governor. All lodging industries, including vacation rentals, will adhere to the Executive Orders and monitor visitors closely.



Questions? Please contact the Nassau County Manager’s Office at (904) 530-6010.

SOURCE: Nassau County, Florida press release, May 17, 2020.