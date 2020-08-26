Pandemic Precautions Planned For Amelia Concours 2021

“The Amelia” World-Renowned Collector Car Show

The show will go on March 4 – 7, 2021, according to the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance. “Our team is preparing so that we can host our award-winning event at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island and The Golf Club of Amelia Island even if the virus lingers and a vaccine remains elusive,” stated the organization on August 17, 2020.

COVID-19 Precautions & Social Distancing

“While no one can promise tomorrow, we can assure you that our team is making every effort to produce a Concours event that acknowledges and responds to the inherent challenges of hosting large events during the coronavirus pandemic,” said the Amelia Concours d’Elegance in a news release.

Lyn St. James, Honoree

Racer, writer, broadcaster, entrepreneur and motivational speaker Lyn St. James is the Honoree of the 26 th Annual Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance.

Special Car Classes 2021 Event

The 26th Annual Amelia Concours d’Elegance will feature the following car classes in March 2021: Hispano-Suiza, Porsche 935, Chevy Thunder, Ferrari 275 GTB, 1970s Muscle Cars, Supercars of the 80s and 90s,“It’s Electric” Class, and Shadow Cars.

Cars & Coffee at the Concours — March 6, 2021

Featuring hundreds of collectible vehicles, many from car clubs, showcased on the Golf Club of Amelia Island on the first, tenth, and eighteenth fairways, Cars & Coffee at the Concours is Saturday, March 6, 2021. Plus, there’s fresh coffee and donuts, too. The Cars & Coffee event (9 am to 1 pm) is free to spectators, and hosted by Heacock Classic and Collier Car Clubs. For those with a car to enter, submit an application ($50 fee, non-refundable), to show a vehicle. The vehicle participant limit is typically reached several months prior to the event, by November/December.

Concours d’Lemons Florida — March 6, 2021

The Concours d’Lemons is currently scheduled for March 6, 2021 at Fernandina’s Main Beach Park from 8:00 AM to 1:30 PM. This event is described as a tongue in cheek version of a high end Concours, but instead features low-end cars — Pintos, Pacers, Gremlins etc.. “Spectators are free, that way you get what you pay for, perhaps a little less. Get a tetanus shot, bring your sense of humor and take it all in.”

Concours d’Elegance Tickets — March 7, 2021

General admission tickets for the big show on Sunday, March 7, 2021 (9:30 am to 4:30 pm) are $100 per adult when purchased in advance through January 31, 2021. Prices go up to $125 per adult when tickets are purchased February 1st through March 6, 2021. Day of event at gate tickets cost $150 per adult. The show raises funds for various charities. Tickets are non-refundable, see the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance website to buy tickets online and further information.

Saved By Date Adjustment

The previously held Concours d’Elegance in 2020 was the only big Amelia Island event to make it to the finish line during what’s normally peak tourism months in Spring/Summer of 2020. Seemingly saved by just a few days, the 25th Annual Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance was held Sunday, March 8, 2020. Four days later at TPC Sawgrass in the nearby Jacksonville area, The Players Championship was canceled abruptly after Thursday’s play on March 12, 2020, sending the golf pros home early.

It was the National Basketball Association’s sudden announcement the day before (March 11th, 2020), canceling the basketball season, that seemed to get the cancellation ball bouncing across the nation.

The Amelia Concours d’Elegance had changed its traditional second weekend in March date to a week earlier in 2020. The date was changed to not conflict with the prestigious golf tournament. It turned out to be a perfect example that “timing is everything.” The March 2021 Amelia Concours event is also being held the first weekend in March, rather than the second.

About Amelia Concours Foundation

The show’s Foundation has donated over $3.5 million to Community Hospice & Palliative Care, Spina Bifida of Jacksonville and other charities on Florida’s First Coast since its inception in 1996.