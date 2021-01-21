Amelia Island Restaurant Week Jan. 22-31, 2021

10-Day Amelia Island Culinary Event

Twenty-seven restaurants, from one tip of the island to the other, are participating in Amelia Island’s annual culinary event. Amelia Island Restaurant Week is happening January 22nd to January 31st, 2021.

The 2021 dining event offers fixed price menus at a selection of the island’s restaurants. Some offer both lunch and dinner, while others offer only lunch or dinner. The lunches at participating restaurants cost $12 per person. Dinner menus vary, priced at $21, $31 or $41 per person. (For those looking for a lunch place, pictured below is Island Kitchen in downtown Fernandina, offering fresh and flavorful sandwiches, soups, & salads.)

Island Kitchen, Downtown Fernandina

This year’s list of participating Amelia Island restaurants currently includes the following:

Amelia Tavern Cucina South Marina Restaurant Arte Pizza Wood Fire & Grill David’s Restaurant & Lounge Oceanside Bantam & Biddy Espana Restaurant & Tapas Pogo’s Kitchen The Boat House Falcon’s Nest SaltLife Food Shack Brett’s Waterway Café Island Kitchen Salty Pelican Café Karibo Joe’s 2nd Street Bistro Seaglass Cantina Louie Lagniappe Restaurant Story & Song Bookstore Bistro Captain Jack’s Smokehouse LeClos Ciao Italian Eatery Leddy’s Porch ​​​​​​​ Coast at The Ritz-Carlton ​​​​​​​ The Lobby Bar at The Ritz-Carlton

“In addition to providing an exceptional dining experience for guests, every meal purchased and every event ticket sold will be a boost for our local restaurants and their employees, which is vitally important to the health of our community,” said Gil Langley, President and CEO of the Amelia Island Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The restaurant industry in Florida and around the nation faced unprecedented challenges as the pandemic unfolded in 2020 (and COVID-19’s impact continues in the new year). Back in late September 2020, Florida’s Governor, Ron DeSantis, lifted statewide indoor capacity limitations at Florida’s restaurants and bars. Thus, the owners of each Florida establishment can now operate at 100% capacity or implement capacity limits within their restaurant/bar property.

“Tangent Tastes” At Omni Amelia Island Plantation

The 2021 Restaurant Week dinners begin Thursday, January 21 at 6 p.m. with “Tangent Tastes” at the Omni Amelia Island Resort (tickets are $99 per person). Safety protocols will include social distancing and required face coverings. The five-course, cocktail-paired dinner will feature a unique interactive experience allowing guests to chart their own journey by adding assorted sea sprays and glazes which have been carefully crafted to complement each course.

“Oysters & Pearls” Finale At Ritz-Carlton

The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island

Wrapping up the 2021 Amelia Island Restaurant Week will be a finale event at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island on Thursday, January 28th at 6 p.m. Enjoy a tantalizing four-course dinner and reception with an “Oysters & Pearls” theme. Dinner will feature fresh oysters, local shrimp and local fish paired with sparkling wines and desserts. Tickets range from $100 to $130 per person, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the St. Mary’s Riverkeeper.

Browse Restaurant Menus Online

Browse the menus of 2021’s Amelia Island Restaurant Week’s participants.