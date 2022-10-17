Amelia Island State Park’s Beach-Nesting Bird Season Fledgling Counts 2022

Three Bird Species Nested Amelia Island State Park

Those entering Amelia Island State Park on this northeast Florida barrier island see a big brown sign as they drive into the park (pictured below). It reminds the public that this state park is a sensitive bird nesting area seasonally and shows the count of threatened beach-nesting baby birds that fledged during the 2022 breeding season (now concluded).

Amelia Island State Park Beach-Nesting Bird Counts 2022

The shoreline of Amelia Island State Park (AISP) extends along both the Nassau Sound and Atlantic Ocean. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), has designated AISP a “Critical Wildlife Area” (CWA), as are the Nassau Sound Islands.

Wilson’s Plover, Amelia Island, Florida

Willet Least Tern

During Nesting Season, Signs Posted At Amelia Island State Park

Don’t Flush Resting Birds On The Beach

Beach goer awareness and consideration of all birds at the shore is important to their long-term survival, not just during beach-nesting season, but all year long. Unfortunately, beach visitors — kids and adults alike — disturb resting birds on beaches here at the Amelia Island’s seashore and elsewhere around Florida and the world’s beaches.

Besides resting, some bird species forage for food along the shore. Many people don’t realize that human disturbance of seabirds and shorebirds on the beach — sending birds soaring — is detrimental to their survival.

In the Sunshine State, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, (FWC), has four bird species listed as “Florida Imperiled Beach-Nesting Birds”:

American Oystercatcher Snowy Plover Least Tern Black Skimmer

From the list above, those who frequent Amelia Island’s beachfront, even on cold winter days, are likely most familiar with black skimmers. With their unusual-looking bill and black and white plumage, they’re not a bird that goes unnoticed. As described by the FWC, “The lower part of the bill is longer than the top, which is important because they use their bill to skim along the top of the water to catch fish, for which they are aptly named.”

Black Skimmers, Fernandina’s Main Beach During Wintertime

Black skimmers, a seabird, spend winter months resting along the Amelia Island seashore. Besides Amelia Island State Park, they often are seen congregating around the island’s popular Main Beach Park in Fernandina and at Fort Clinch State Park on the beach near the jetty.

“Resting” Black Skimmers Take Flight At Fernandina’s Main Beach

While the Black Skimmers are often seen here at the beach, by comparison, it would be unusual to spot an American Oystercatcher along the Amelia Island seashore. (The last we sighted was long ago back in the year 2011 on Amelia Island’s north end, pictured below).

Bird observers have a better chance of spotting an Oystercatcher on nearby barrier islands — Cumberland Island, GA (a largely wild island that became a National Seashore in 1972), and a bit south, Little Talbot Island (a Florida state park).

Want To Help Beach Birds? Become A Bird Steward

Those interested in volunteering to help birds at the beach can participate in “Bird Steward” programs that currently exist across the state of Florida. Here in northeast Florida, those interested in finding out more about becoming a “Bird Steward” in one of the following counties — Nassau, Duval, St. Johns, & Flagler — can send an eMail to Audubon’s Chris.Farrell @audubon.org .

Also learn much more about Florida’s beach birds at the Florida Shorebird Alliance website.

During the summer of 2022, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved new “Species Conservation Measures and Permitting Guidelines” for these four beach-nesting bird species — the American oystercatcher, snowy plover, least tern, black skimmer. All four species of Florida’s state-listed beach-nesting birds are included in one set of guidelines, which is available at MyFWC.com/speciesguidelines. The approved new guidelines will take effect in September of 2023. The intervening period will be used to recruit and train new Imperiled Beach-nesting Bird Permitted Monitors, develop outreach and training products, and to raise awareness with affected stakeholders.