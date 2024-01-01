2024 Great Backyard Bird Count — Take 15 Minutes To Help Bird Research

Great Backyard Bird Count 2024 — 27th Anniversary

Take part in a citizen science project to help collect bird data. The Great Backyard Bird Count encourages the public around the world to take as little as 15 minutes on a single day (or multiple days if you have more time to spare), to observe birds, wherever you are. The 4-day bird counting event is happening from February 16-19, 2024.

Count Birds Anywhere!

While the event’s name includes “backyard,” folks can count birds anywhere. Go birding at a park, take a short walk in your neighborhood, or simply watch for birds from a window, if you’d prefer.

Birdwatching through window. (Photo by AmeliaIslandLiving.com), Fernandina Beach, Florida.

(See a large variety of birds photographed through a window, related article “Wild Song Birds — Bathing Beauties Seen On Amelia Island, Florida.”)

After observing birds during the 4-day event happening February 16-19, 2024, follow up by submitting the data about which species were sighted and the number count. (See further below for information links to websites and birding apps for help with bird identification and submitting bird observation data.)

“Participating is as easy as spending time in your favorite places observing birds and sharing what you find, no matter where in the world you are. Notice the birds around you. Identify them, count them, and submit them to better understand and protect birds around the world.” Cornell Lab of Ornithology

The Cornell Lab of Ornithology conducts this annual event each February. It’s a collaboration with the National Audubon Society, Birds Canada (and Wild Birds Unlimited is a founding sponsor). This year in 2024, the bird count is celebrating its 27th anniversary.

Where To Get More Info & Submit Bird Observations

To learn much more about participating in the bird count, visit the official Great Backyard Bird Count website. Need help identifying birds? For those new to bird watching, The Great Backyard Bird Count recommends using the Merlin app or if using a computer instead of smart phone, go to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s website AllAboutBirds.com.