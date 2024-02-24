2024 Amelia Island Book Festival Is Happening February 23rd-24th

For more than two decades, the annual Amelia Island Book Festival has presented best-selling authors and independent publishers, offered workshops on various topics, plus programs for local area school students. The Festival this year in 2024 continues to celebrate the wonder of books and its important mission and dedication to improving literacy in Northeast Florida.

Authors’ Expo & Readers Extravaganza In Fernandina Beach (10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat. 2/24/2024)

In 2024, the free-admission Authors’ Expo & Readers Extravaganza is scheduled for Saturday, February 24, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fernandina Beach Middle School (315 Citrona Avenue in Fernandina Beach). According to the Festival’s published event information, attendees will be able to:

…“engage with more than 100 exhibiting authors in a personal way about their work and what inspires them. There are celebrity author breakout presentations, book signing session, food trucks, and a variety of activities designed to keep both authors and readers engaged, educated, and entertained through activities throughout the day…”

The Book Festival additionally features the successful and popular Authors in Schools program in Nassau County, FL benefiting local students.

…“we put a book in the hand of every student in Nassau County, Florida, and also place the book’s author right in front of students in their own classroom or school auditorium. Authors are selected by the schools, and include New York Times best-selling authors and award-winning authors of note. Each year, authors present to more than 13,000 students at Nassau County public and private schools…” SOURCE: Amelia Island Book Festival

Two $5,000 Scholarships To Be Awarded

A great opportunity for local Nassau County high school students planning to attend college is the Book Festival’s scholarship writing contest for a 1,000 to 1,200 word essay. In 2024, the scholarship program will award two $5,000 scholarships from the Burroughs Family Foundation to two Nassau County high school students. The application deadline is March 1, 2024 at 5 p.m. (See further requirements and how to submit essay/application at the Festival’s website (links further below).

Short Story Student Contest

There’s also a short story writing contest (500 to 1,000 words) for residents of Nassau County in middle school or high school. Several cash prizes will be awarded (for 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and honorable mention), ranging from $50 to top prize of $175.

Amelia Island’s Annual Celebration — An Appreciation Of Reading, Writing, & Authors

This year’s 2024 Amelia Island Book Festival features New York Times best-selling authors John Grisham, David Baldacci and James Ponti, plus other award-winning authors. (Note that at this writing, tickets for the “Celebrity Author Gala” dinner at the Amelia Island Ritz-Carlton have already SOLD OUT.)

More Book Festival Information

See the activities schedule for Saturday, February 24, 2024 — Authors’ Expo & Readers Extravaganza. Note — while free, Author Expo Breakout Sessions require guests to submit this online registration form.

Learn more about the Festival’s full schedule of activities happening February 23-24, 2024 and requirements of the scholarship and short story contests by visiting the official website of the Amelia Island Book Festival.