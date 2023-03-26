Planning A Trip To Cumberland Island? 2023 Park Entry & Ferry Fees

The adult park admission fee at Georgia’s Cumberland Island National Seashore goes up 50% from $10 to $15 on April 1, 2023 (for those aged 16 and older). This park fee applies for a single day visit or going ashore on this barrier island multiple times within a week ($15 covers seven consecutive days entry). Kids aged 15 and younger continue to get free entry into the National Seashore.

The reason for the increase in park admission fees, effective April 1, 2023, is “to align with standardized rates nationwide for similar national park areas,” according to an announcement made in March 2023 via the National Seashore’s Facebook page.

Scenes Around Cumberland Island National Seashore

Cumberland Ferry Ticket Price Also Increased In 2023

Passenger ferry tickets are a separate cost. The price for ferry transportation already went up this year (effective Jan. 1, 2023). Read more about ferry tickets and see daily departure schedule at end of article.

Ferry Or Private Boat Required To Visit Cumberland

There are no bridges to Cumberland. Getting to the National Seashore is via private boat or ferry. The ferry departure/arrival dock on the Georgia mainland is located in the riverfront city of St. Marys near the Visitor Center.

Annual Park Pass Increases To $45

Cumberland Island National Seashore’s annual park pass will also be going up from $35 to $45 on April 1, 2023 — this pass covers admission for four people. This annual pass allows access to “all fee areas in the National Seashore” for twelve months from the day the annual pass is purchased. If you’re a senior aged 62+, see bigger discounted pass further below.

Senior Annual Pass — “America The Beautiful”

Seniors aged 62 and above can purchase an annual “America The Beautiful” pass for just $20 (available for United States citizens and permanent residents). Note the “America the Beautiful” inter-agency passes cover the entrance fees for the pass holder plus three accompanying adults. Seniors who might return to Cumberland Island for another day trip (or more) within 12 months or visit other Federal Parks within a year’s time, be sure to inquire about buying a senior pass available for purchase at the Cumberland Island National Seashore Visitor Center (or visit the main National Park Service website).

Some Adults Eligible For Free Federal Park Passes

Active-duty military

Veterans

Those with permanent disability

4th graders can bring three accompanying adults to Federal parks, lands and waters via the “Every Kid Outdoors” program. This special pass admits all children under 16 and up to three adults for free during certain months each year. Learn more at EveryKidOutdoors U.S. government website.

Also note Cumberland Island National Seashore went to a cashless pay system last year, only accepting mobile or electronic transactions for entrance fees (can be paid in advance at government website Pay.gov).

Dungeness Dock Ice House Museum near Dungeness Dock

Limited Dock Access For Private Boaters

Note that two of Cumberland’s docks — Dungeness and Seacamp — became temporarily off limits to private boaters after last fall’s hurricanes, including November 2022’s Nicole. The only dock available for private boaters as of mid-March 2023 (according to the Park’s website), is located further north on Cumberland Island at the National Seashore’s Plum Orchard dock. Be sure to call the park service at 912-882-4336 Ext. 254 for latest update if you intend to take a private boat over to Cumberland.

Cumberland Island Ferry Ticket Prices 2023

The roundtrip ferry passenger ticket to visit Cumberland Island National Seashore increased in January 2023 to $40 per adult plus tax (ages 16 to 61), $38 for seniors plus tax (ages 62+), and $30 for youth plus tax (age 15 and under).

2023 Spring & Summer Ferry Schedule

It’s a 45-minute voyage each way between the Georgia mainland and Cumberland Island (2023 Spring & Summer ferry schedule is below). The schedule has returned to 7 days a week as of March 1st. As noted above, the mainland dock is located in St. Marys, GA near the National Seashore’s Visitors Center.

March 1st – Sept. 30th Cumberland Island Daily Ferry Times

Leave St. Marys, GA Arrive Cumberland Depart Cumberland Arrive St. Marys, GA 9 a.m. 9:45 a.m. 10:15 a.m. 11 a.m. 11:45 a.m. 12:30 p.m. 2:45 Mon-Sat* 3:30 p.m. 4:45 p.m. 5:30 p.m * No Sunday ferry at 2:45 from Cumberland *

Cumberland Visitor Center Address — 113 West St. Marys Street, St. Marys, GA 31558

Book Cumberland ferry reservations via the official concessionaire operating the transportation service. You must “check in” at the Visitor Center before boarding the ferry (even those with advanced ferry reservations). The Park Service recommends reservation holders check in at the mainland’s Visitor Center about an hour before ferry departure times. Be aware that “unclaimed reservations will be cancelled 30 minutes prior to departure and those spots will be offered to walk-in visitors,” according to the Park Service.

For more information about visiting Cumberland Island National Seashore, see the official website or call the Seashore at 912-882-4336. See also Amelia Island Living’s collection of articles about Cumberland Island, previously published.

Looking to book a campsite? Those planning a Cumberland Island camping trip can book reservations six month in advance on Recreation.gov website.