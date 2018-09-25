Downtown Fernandina 8 Flags Classic Car Show

It’s that time of the year, when autumn brings relief from the dog days of summer and humidity recedes here at the coast, a wonderful time for outdoor activities on Amelia Island, Florida. It’s in October each year that a favorite outdoor event occurs in downtown Fernandina, when hundreds of classic collector vehicles and their owners converge for a terrific display of automotive history along Centre street.

The 22nd Annual 8 Flags Car Show, presented by the Amelia Cruizers car club, will take place on Saturday, October 20, 2018 from 8 am to 4 pm (watch video below). It’s a popular, FREE admission show (last year the Cruizers attracted an estimated 10,000 with 250 classic car entries). Got a classic? See further below on how to enter, pre-register your vehicle online.



Downtown Fernandina

Centre Street is the perfect venue, showcasing vintage vehicles with the backdrop of Victorian architecture. The event attracts car enthusiasts who wander around at relaxed pace while oodles of photo ops present themselves. Spend an autumn day downtown admiring this array of beautiful automobiles and trucks (the show area is closed to traffic, pedestrians only). Browse the cars, grab a bite to eat or a drink, and perhaps pop into some shops as well. It’s a nice time to visit Amelia Island and spend a fall day in downtown Fernandina near the riverfront.

“My Classic Car” TV Show

You can glimpse scenes of the Amelia Cruizer’s event by watching the “My Classic Car” TV show video below, featuring the Fernandina 8 Flags Car Show two years ago (host Dennis Gage).

How To Enter Show

Note that only the participants entering a classic vehicle in the show pay a $25 fee (but it’s free to the public to view the display). See the Amelia Cruizers website for advance registration form online (print and mail, entry postmarked by October 5, 2018). The car show is a fundraiser for various charities. There’s also a pre-show “Welcome Party” for car entrants at “The Surf” restaurant Friday evening, Oct. 19, 2018 (6 to 9 pm), pre-register to attend. Note that day of event registration is also available. For further info about entering a vehicle, call 352-284-7586.