Cumberland Island Ferry Back At 100% Capacity, 3 Docks Now Open

Cumberland Island National Seashore

It’s been nearly five years since Matthew (and four years since Irma), two hurricanes that impacted northeast Florida and southeast Georgia. Many regional docks were damaged on both sides of the FL-GA border.

Private Boater Docking Available At Dungeness, Sea Camp & Plum Orchard

Announced the first week of April 2021, repairs to Cumberland Island’s three National Park ferry docks on this Georgia barrier island have now been completed. These ferry docks also allow private boaters (limited to boats sized under 25 feet), to dock during the day, first come, first serve, if there’s open space on the public docks’ northern extension. Also, the ferry service capacity limit has been lifted. Read more details in the National Park Service news release below. _______

ST. MARYS, GA – Cumberland Island National Seashore is pleased to announce that all three park docks are back in operating condition after significant damage by hurricanes Matthew and Irma in 2016 and 2017.

“…thousands of visitors will once again arrive and leave Cumberland Island the way it was originally intended,” said Superintendent Gary Ingram while thanking the City of St. Marys, Federal Highways Administration and others.

Public docking space has returned in whole as well. Plum, Dungeness, and Sea Camp docks permit docking from the hours of sunrise to sunset on the north extensions of these docks. Any docking that interferes with the ferry or park boats is prohibited. Docking rules and other park regulations may be found in Title 36 of the Code of Federal Regulations and the Superintendent’s Compendium found on the park website.

Ferry Returns To 100% Capacity, Facemasks Required

Those who do not own their own boat may take the concession-operated ferry to the island.

Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities, Cumberland Island National Seashore’s concessioner, Lang’s Seafood, Inc., will be increasing ferry service. Beginning immediately, Cumberland Island National Seashore is increasing ridership on the concession run ferry from two-thirds capacity to 100% capacity; CDC guidelines for transportation apply, including the mandatory wearing of facemasks.

A safe and enjoyable park experience begins at home. We ask visitors to be our partner in adopting social distancing practices, follow the 10 Essentials for a safe visit, and if you are sick, stay home. We encourage visitors to pack essential items like water, food, bug spray, sunscreen, rain gear, face coverings and hand sanitizer. Check the Cumberland Island National Seashore’s website and social media platform for updates as operations are changing regularly.

SOURCE: National Park Service news release, April 2, 2021