Springtime Event May 2023 — Wild Amelia Nature Festival

The Wild Amelia Nature Festival is happening this year May 19-21, 2023.

Great Horned Owl Juvenile. Fort Clinch State Park (Photo: March 2023 by AmeliaIslandLiving.com).
Celebration Of Bioregion

The Wild Amelia Nature Festival is a 3-day celebration of the bioregion here at the Florida-Georgia border happening May 19 – 21, 2023.

Wild Amelia Expo — May 20, 2023

The free admission Wild Amelia nature “Expo” with “Kids’Niche” is scheduled for Saturday, May 20, 2023 at the Fernandina Beach Recreation Center on Atlantic Avenue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This one-day “Expo” includes exhibitor booths, live critters, food trucks, musical entertainment and fun nature activities for kids.

Traditionally, the Wild Amelia Nature Festival features a sea turtle release at Fernandina’s Main Beach coordinated with Georgia’s sea turtle research, rehabilitation, and education facility, the Georgia Sea Turtle Center. The sea turtle release is dependent on the readiness of rehabbed sea turtles to be returned back to the sea. (Photos from a past sea turtle release at Main Beach are below.)

Rehabbed Sea Turtle Release, Main Beach Fernandina
Watch Rehabbed Sea Turtles Go Home To The Sea in Fernandina Beach

Eco Tours To Explore Coastal Nature

Eco tours are offered during the Festival to explore natural areas such as the island’s Egans Greenway and Fort Clinch State Park. Nature walks include birding (a free walk to Crane Island), native plants in the Greenway (free) and the maritime forest (fee for entry to Fort Clinch State Park). Other Eco tours are also offered through independent local businesses, available for purchase. For those who’d prefer to see coastal nature from the perspective of the water, an option is taking a kayaking tour. There’s also opportunity to get out on a river boat for a special cruise on Friday, May 19, 2023 — the Wild Amelia sunset cruise (with “heavy hors d’oeuvres”). BYOB and hop aboard Amelia River Cruises from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. (tickets $50).

Keep Nassau Beautiful

In the past a separate organization, Wild Amelia has transitioned more recently to become one of the programs offered by Keep Nassau Beautiful. Want to learn more? Further details on all activities and daily Eco tours being offered are available at Keep Nassau Beautiful’s website.

Wild Nites

During the year, Wild Amelia also offers the “Wild Nite” educational lecture series with expert speakers.

Nature Photography Contest

Each year, Wild Amelia holds their photo contest. Entries come from novices, pros and kids (adult amateurs, adult professionals or in the youth category (by age). Wild Amelia produces a nature calendar featuring the contest’s winning images. The photos are also displayed at an exhibit at the Fort Clinch Visitor Center building. Learn more about Wild Amelia’s annual nature photo contest.

Nature Scenes, Flora & Fauna Around Amelia Island

Amelia Island Living, through 20-plus years of publishing, has often featured photographs of nature scenes captured here around the Florida-Georgia border. Some images seen below are from our archives.

Amelia Island Living’s Photo Gallery
Hikers in south side of Egans Greenway, Amelia Island, Florida. Trail area where alligators often seen. (Photo by AmeliaIslandLiving.com)
Egans Greenway
Amelia Island Alligator, Summertime In Egans Greenway. Photo by AmeliaIslandLiving.com
Alligator, Egans Greenway
Egans Greenway, Fernandina Beach (on Amelia Island, FL)
Egans Greenway
Seashore Mallow, Blooming in Egans Greenway, Fernandina Beach
Seashore Mallow
Wild Purple Passionflower Vine, Egans Greenway in Fernandina Beach
Purple Passionflower
Large-flower Rosegentian (AKA Marsh Pink), Egans Greenway in Fernandina Beach photo
Rosegentian
Amelia Island Roseate Spoonbills (Egans Greenway)
Roseate Spoonbills
Juvenile Green Heron, Egans Greenway, Fernandina Beach, FL.
Juvenile Green Heron
Great Blue Heron
Marsh Along Egans Creek, Fernandina Beach, Amelia Island
Tidal Marsh
Green Trails, Purple Blooms, Railroad Vine, Amelia Island, Florida photo
Railroad Vine
Egans Greenway: Water Moccasin (Cottonmouth) Snake (Juvenile) photo
Water Moccasin
Marsh Rabbits, Amelia Island, Florida
Marsh Rabbits
Gopher Tortoise, Amelia Island Beach Dunes. Photo AmeliaIslandLiving.com
Gopher Tortoise
White Pelican
Bike Riders on Trail, Egans Greenway in Fernandina Beach, Oct. 4, 2012
Egans Greenway
Eagle At The Beach, Amelia Island State Park photo
Bald Eagle
Black Skimmers at Fernandina's Main Beach during winter. Photo by Amelia Island Living magazine.
Black Skimmers
Amelia Island birds, birdwatching, Wild Amelia Nature Festival
Ruddy Turnstone
American Beautyberry Fort Clinch State Park, Amelia Island Living Magazine
American Beautyberry, Fort Clinch State Park
Southern Wax Myrtle berries provide food for the birds (a Florida native shrub). Photo by AmeliaIslandLiving.com.
Southern Wax Myrtle
Spoonbill Pond, Big Talbot Island, wonderful place for bird observation. Photo by AmeliaIslandLiving.com
Spoonbill Pond, Big Talbot
White Pelicans Flock Spoonbill Pond Big Talbot Island
White Pelicans At Spoonbill Pond

Editor’s note: — This article was updated May 10, 2023.

