Things To Do In Fernandina – 2024’s Cottages & Courtyards Tour

Presented by the Amelia Island Museum of History, enjoy a special springtime tour browsing nine beautifully decorated Fernandina Beach homes and gardens. The April 2024 “Cottages & Courtyards” tour is a fundraiser to benefit the museum.

Cottages & Courtyards Tour — Saturday, April 13, 2024

Tour guests can take the tour and see all nine properties (or pick just some of them), and visit between the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

Purchase Tickets In Advance Online

Tickets went on sale March 18, 2024 and can be purchased online. Those who buy a ticket before April 13, 2024 get discounted price of $20 per adult. Day of event tickets, if available, can only be purchased on April 13, 2024 at the Amelia Island Museum of History. (Address: 233 South 3rd Street, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034). Museum phone: 904-261-7378. As a fundraising event, all ticket purchases are nonrefundable.

Celebrate spring by spending several hours browsing some of Fernandina’s lovely homes. More details about the nine homes and gardens featured will be released by the Amelia Island Museum of History in coming days (check for updates at their website).